Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and nightlife picks.

FASHION

Ven.Space in Brooklyn, NY

“In a bleak retail landscape, this is the only menswear store that matters in Brooklyn right now. Founder Chris Green is bringing Auralee, Dries, and The Row to Carroll Gardens in minimalist digs, and has a new fan in me.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

Diemme Pantelleria Mesh Shoes

“The Row-like Aquafuns are still nowhere to be found, but just in time for my Caymans trip, I received these funny sock shoes. Even if Diemme is known for their ultra-sturdy boots, these are a weirdly chic sleeper hit with a sense of humor.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

Acler Seabrook Mini Dress

“I may have gotten this Acler mini dress a bit late in the season to embrace it as-is, but I’ve been styling it with fun pants and leggings, and it’s honestly a vibe. I get so many compliments every time I wear it out.” — Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist

Hutch Emaline Satin Maxi Dress

“Wedding season is going strong into the fall, and this deep eggplant slip dress from Hutch is the perfect way to indulge in moody fall tones while standing out at your next big event.” — Mikaela Baruch, talent partnerships manager

NIGHTLIFE

Petite Disco in Chelsea, NY

“Chelsea’s nightlife scene is having a renaissance, and as a former Up&Down regular (R.I.P.), I could not be happier. The club has an old-school New York vibe that’s hard to replicate, from the crushed-velvet couches to the disco chandeliers. I can already foresee many sweaty nights on the dance floor in my future.” — Reed

Wei Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY

“Wei's is like my family — and I tell everyone about this magical restaurant where you can order solid Chinese food and nice cocktails until very, very late in a vibe-y environment. (Please finally recognize me as a regular.)” — Peng

With Others in Brooklyn, NY

“It’s a pét-nat lover’s dream on Bedford Avenue with a bare-bones backyard, a really nice staff, and actually delicious small plates. I’m glad I live a few blocks away.” — LeBlanc

BEAUTY

Ayond Metamorph Eau de Parfum

“As a Taurus, all I’ve ever wanted is to smell of the earth — and Ayond’s Metamorph Eau de Perfume is the closest I’ve gotten. It’s fresh and green, like I’ve just stood in the desert in a rainstorm.” — Lindsay Hattrick

CONTŌR in Nolita, NY

“I’m going to say something bold: This is the first medical spa I’ve ever felt relaxed in. Most stress me out, but the entire CONTŌR staff is extremely warm and approachable, which is exactly what you want when you’re dealing with needles near your face!” — Reed

Snow Fox Skin Care Gua Sha Hair & Scalp Brush

“Now that all the bleach has finally been exorcized from my hair, I'm on a mission to grow it out. This 24-karat-gold-plated, handmade brush (I know) stimulates the scalp and feels divine.” — Peng

Renée Rouleau Night Time Spot Lotion

“I'll be brave and say it: Pimple patches, trendy as they are, just don't work for me. For stubborn, deep-seated zits, I need the sulfur and zinc oxide that's in this powerful spot treatment.” — LeBlanc

MUSIC

I'm Not Afraid Of Music Anymore - COIN

“COIN’s latest album is nothing but nonstop bangers, from ‘Take It Or Leave It’ to ‘Strawberry Jam.’ I can’t wait to see them live for the second time at their upcoming New York show.” — Reed

Apple HomePod

“Everything you would want in a speaker: good bass (especially in comparison to the size), easy to set up, and not ugly.” — Peng

My Method Actor - Nilüfer Yanya

“My new go-to morning album for the fall. Yanya's sparse production lets her soothing alto voice take you all over the map of her emotions.” — LeBlanc

The Great Impersonator - Halsey

“After one of the most exciting and inventive album rollouts of the year, Halsey's The Great Impersonator is finally here.” — Hattrick