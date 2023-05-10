This year has been good to SZA. The singer kicked off 2023 on the high of her newly released, highly anticipated sophomore album S.O.S., which went on to dominate both the Hot 100 chart and TikTok. Now, the Grammy Award-winning artist is making a sartorial splash, fronting Marc Jacobs’ Pre-Fall 2023 campaign.

The ads feature SZA in a series of portraits shot by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Alastair McKimm; she embodies the easy, downtown cool of the new collection in shocks of vibrant color, oversized silhouettes, and monogrammed bags. Not only have core bag offerings, like the Tote and the Snapshot, been refreshed in bold, new colorways, but this season also marks the introduction of the Duffle. The new bag silhouette is classic yet modern, sporty with clean lines, complete with a convertible webbing strap and the seminal Marc Jacobs branding.

Marc Jacobs and his Gen Z-approved Heaven are outdoing their peers in terms of casting. Before revealing SZA’s campaign, the brand tapped mid-aughts titans like Paris Hilton, Selma Blair, Ashanti, Ashlee Simpson, and Jessica Stam for the rerelease of the cult-favorite Marc Jacobs Stam bag — the same women who popularized the item almost 20 years ago. Heaven, meanwhile, is highly tuned into the Gen Z stream of consciousness, snagging the likes of Ethel Cain, Ice Spice, and even the murderous robot and arguably the year’s biggest It Girl, M3GAN.

SZA recently wrapped up the North American leg of her headlining tour in support of S.O.S. in late March. Starting in June, the singer will tour Europe before resuming shows stateside in September. And for those who still crave more SZA, the singer is set to release a deluxe version of S.O.S., which promises 10 new songs. The exact release date for the deluxe version has yet to be announced, along with any insight about what those forthcoming S.O.S. tracks will be — remixes, completely new songs, or both.

See more photos of SZA fronting Marc Jacobs’ Pre-Fall 2023 campaign, below.