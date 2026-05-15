Dôen Heads Uptown With Their It-Girl Friends

The A-list party set has officially kicked off Euro Summer at Cannes Film Festival, with more pop-ups, dinners, and red carpets than we can keep track of over here. We’re still stateside and making it work for us, and there was plenty this week to keep us on our toes. From Brooklyn to the Upper East Side to the dark, gossip-heavy corners of art fairs, we showed up and showed out with some of our favorite brands and It Girls. See where we snuck in and out of after dark this week below.

Off-White Takes Brooklyn By Storm

Off-White’s latest cultural project is 10x10, where ten of their best archival pieces became blank slates for ten creatives to give their twist on. The ten creative forces including Raul Lopez of Luar and Veneda Carter linked up at Public Records for an extra lit night. “They brought together the best mix of downtown scene-makers and designers to celebrate the new collection,” NYLON deputy editor Sam Tracy says, which included faves like JT, Kelela, and Channel Tres. “Everyone was running into old friends all night, plus, Las Flaquitas perfected the vibe on the dance floor!”

JT, Wisdom Kaye WWD/WWD/Getty Images Kelela, Channel Tres WWD/WWD/Getty Images Raul Lopez Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Shutterstock Veneda Carter Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Coach Goes Brain Dead

The wacky, wild world of Brain Dead under founder and creative director Kyle Ng’s vision is a perfect match for the Gen-Z-approved accessories at Coach, and they hosted a one-night-only carnival in New York that had quite literally everything. There was mini golf, a whole carnival ride, a 30-second guerrilla runway show, and lots of treats. Troye Sivan, Lourdes Leon, and other fun-loving girls and gays showed up to have some late-night snacks and fun.

Troye Sivan Garret Bruce Lourdes Leon Garret Bruce Ashtin Earle Garret Bruce Kyle Ng, Stuart Vevers Matt Weinberger 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Dôen Plants Roots On The Upper East Side

The label behind our favorite eyelet tops and lacy dresses recently opened a storefront on Madison Avenue, and they brought the party set to Chez Fifi to let loose and sip on champagne in honor of their city-wide expansion. Lila Moss was a vision in white lace, ditto Audrey McGraw, while Iris Apatow flaunted a black velvet number — and Chloe Fineman showed the way to make a dreamy countryside brand work for the city.

Audrey McGraw Sophie Sahara Lila Moss Sophie Sahara Phoebe Gates Sophie Sahara Chloe Fineman Sophie Sahara 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

De Beers Does Frieze With Bling

They say it’s always Fashion Week somewhere, but the truth is that it’s actually always art week somewhere. Frieze kicked off with some help from De Beers Group, who hosted an immersive installation at the art fair followed by a dinner at Markette with guests like Julia Fox, Ciara, and Sharon Stone.