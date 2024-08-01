The Best New Beauty Products NYLON Tried & Loved This Summer

Following our 2024 Beauty Hit List Awards, NYLON is still keeping tabs on all the best makeup, skin, and hair launches so you don’t have to.

Of all the buzziest new beauty products hitting the shelves (and our inboxes) this summer, we gathered the 15 best we’ve thoroughly tested and loved. Read on for NYLON’s best warm-weather-friendly beauty picks, featuring a a peptide-packed firming cream, a hairline-bump-reducing hypochlorous spray, a Zayn Malik-approved fragrance, and much more.

Daily Defender SPF30 Freaks of Nature $35 See on Freaks of Nature “This mineral sunscreen from Kelly Slater’s newly launched skin care brand has quickly become a top contender in my beauty routine. It doesn’t hurt that the colorful brand packaging is just as good as the formula.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

Micellar Cleansing Pads Sofie Pavitt Face $24 See on Sofie Pavitt Face “My dermatologist recently advised me to ditch the oil cleansers and switch to micellar water to help with stubborn milia, and the Sofie Pavitt Micellar Cleansing Pads have been the answer to my skin problems. They remove makeup without stinging, irritation, drying to my sensitive skin.” — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

Glossier Lip Line Sephora $18 See on Sephora “Everyone's favorite millennial pink beauty brand came out with new lip-lining pencils, and they’re just as good as the reviews. The formula is creamy and super pigmented, plus it actually stays in one place.” — Reed

Fairy Peach Blossom Setting Powder Florasis $36 See on Florasis “Florasis is a Chinese beauty brand and, supposedly, this is what all the girls are using during the summer in China to keep their skin smooth. All of Florasis' products are so beautifully designed, and this powder compact has become a new favorite — I love the luxe, fluffy puff that comes with it and how finely milled the powder is. I've been using it as the final step in my makeup routine, and it leaves my oily skin looking so smooth and airbrushed instead of flat and cakey.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Triple Firming Neck Cream with MicroDiPeptide229 Neostrata $98 See on Neostrata “This firming moisturizer is one of the most underrated products I've tried this year. It's lightweight and breathable while instantly locking in moisture. I feel like I've already noticed firmer, smoother skin since using this peptide-packed cream.” — Reed

Lost + Found Eau de Parfum NOYZ $85 See on NOYZ “I’ll always reach for a musky, men's cologne over a floral, feminine fragrance — so when I heard this was Zayn Malik's new favorite scent, I knew I had to get my hands on it. With notes of lemon, jasmine, citrus, and cedarwood, it makes sense why the former boy-band member is obsessed.” — Reed

Glow Play Cushiony Blush MAC Cosmetics $34 See on Nordstrom “MAC has reformulated my beloved Glowplay blushes and brought out a bunch of new shades for summer. They’re effortless to apply and give the perfect buildable glow that lasts through the sweatiest of days.” — Hattrick

Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss Living Proof $36 See on Ulta Beauty “I'm pretty skeptical of at-home hair glosses because most of them leave my hair feeling drier than before. Living Proof's new High-Shine Gloss, however, has restored my faith in hair glosses. I love that it's so easy to use — you apply after shampoo and conditioner, then rinse out — and one use left my hair feeling so much softer and silkier than before.” — Xue

The Solution Skin Cleanser Magic Molecule $32 See on Ulta “I've been using this long before Laura Love called it a crucial product for healing her acne, but it's come in especially handy this summer. I spray the hypochlorous acid solution on after I wear a hat or get super sweaty (so all the time), and it really reduces hairline bumps.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

Pool Eau de Parfum Tsu Lange Yor $179 Tsu Lange Yor “Troye Sivan’s fragrance and home object line Tsu Lange Yor came to the U.S. via a pop-up, giving me the opportunity to finally smell what I had been seeing on Instagram for months. While I was obsessed with every single scent, POOL stands out as a summery, fresh scent perfect for hot, sweaty nights in the city.” — Hattrick

Cicaplast Balm B5 UV La Roche-Posay $20.99 See on Ulta Beauty “La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast balm got a summer upgrade with the addition of SPF 50. I’ve used Cicaplast on my healed tattoos to keep them looking fresh, and this is the perfect addition to my beach bag for weekends at Rockaway.” — Hattrick

Prejuvenation Firming Bakuchiol Cream Dr.Jart+ $64 See on Sephora “I’m so glad I finally found a facial cream that applies thick and locks in plenty of moisture without feeling too heavy or oily. Every night I put this on before I bed, I wake up with the glowiest, happiest-looking skin that has even stopped strangers in their tracks during my morning coffee runs.” — Reed

Rose Gold Radiance Booster Serum 111SKIN $135 See on Nordstrom “I love adding a drop or two of this liquid gold into my moisturizer any morning when my skin is looking dull and parched. It adds an instant glow like I've had the most restful night's sleep or maybe just finished a facial. Plus, I love that the Damascus rose, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C give my skin a boost over time.” — Xue

The Ultimate S Enriched Emulsion Sulwhasoo $155 See on Nordstrom “Sulwhasoo’s latest ingenious product has done so much for my skin — I’ve already seen a noticeable difference in firmness and elasticity.” — Reed