We Tried Selena Gomez’s New Rare Beauty Body Care Products

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is one of the celebrity beauty brands that stand out from the rest for its strong point of view and wearability. (It makes sense that since the brand launched in Sept. 2020 it’s had several major viral moments, especially the Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes that TikTok creators clamor to get their hands on.) With the next launch on Dec. 18, Selena is looking to give the same magic treatment to an often-overlooked category: body care.

Under the name “Finding Comfort” — which Gomez says refers to self-care rituals and minding your mental health — four new Rare Beauty products will launch in Sephora next week. “They go hand in hand, I feel like when you’re taking care of your body, mind, and soul, it’s all one,” she says of the new launch. So what’s really inside the dusty rose packaging? We found out.

Brand: Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty What’s in the line? The Finding Comfort body care line is launching with four products: the Hydrating Body Lotion, Hydrating Hand Cream, Body & Hair Fragrance Mist, and the Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen

The Finding Comfort body care line is launching with four products: the Hydrating Body Lotion, Hydrating Hand Cream, Body & Hair Fragrance Mist, and the Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen Prices : Hydrating Body Lotion ($28), Hydrating Hand Cream ($18), Body & Hair Fragrance Mist ($28), Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen ($20)

: Hydrating Body Lotion ($28), Hydrating Hand Cream ($18), Body & Hair Fragrance Mist ($28), Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen ($20) Specs? All products in the line are 100% cruelty- and paraben-free and vegan

All products in the line are 100% cruelty- and paraben-free and vegan Who is it for? Suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin

Suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin Where can you buy? On Dec. 18, customers can get the Find Comfort collection exclusively on the Sephora App, followed by Sephora.com and RareBeauty.com on Dec. 19. The collection officially hits Sephora stores Dec. 26

The Products:

First Impressions:

I don’t know if I considered myself in the market for new body care when I first saw the collection. Despite being a beauty editor, when it comes to body products, my taste is pretty well served by my local CVS — or at least that’s what I believed.

Generally, my biggest consideration with lotion is whether or not it absorbs well or makes my limbs feel gross and clammy under my clothes. The Finding Comfort Body Lotion is as fast-absorbing as promised, leaving behind a well-moisturized, but not wet, feel along with a strong hit of fragrance. If it’s in the same price tier as Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($48) or Fenty Skin Butta Drop ($44), Rare Beauty is actually the best bargain at $28 for the same amount of product.

The signature scent will probably be the longest-lasting impression of the collection. This is one I see people falling in love with and thinking, I want to smell like this all the time. Which is great, considering the collection’s amenability to being layered and topped off with the Body & Hair Mist. Selena says she wanted the fragrance to “smell like a hug” and give the wearer a warm and cozy feeling — I’d say it definitely accomplishes the job. It’s approachable, but not come-hither sweet; instead, it’s calming and friendly, like a yoga studio.

What’s even more exciting about the collection is the thoughtfulness of the packaging. The hand cream’s always-on cap is genius in a way that makes me wonder why we ever bothered dealing with those teeny-tiny screw-on caps that inevitably get lost and lint-covered in a dark purse. Now, the problem is handily solved just in time for cracked-hand season.

The Verdict?

Selenators probably already have the Sephora App queued up to snag the launch as soon as it drops, and I think they won’t be disappointed.