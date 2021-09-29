Jacquelyn Greenfield
15 Beauty Essentials to Complete Your Royalcore Aesthetic

Only the best for a queen.

It’s remarkable how TikTok has catapulted some of 2021’s hottest trends. From cabincore to dark academia (to light academia, for that matter), TikTok has brought us some of the most out-of-the-box, hyper-specific fashion and beauty trends. Of course, there’s something for everyone’s personal preference, but to inspire our fall and winter beauty looks, the trending favorite is royalcore, also referred to as Regencycore or princesscore. No matter what you call it, this internet aesthetic is for those who crave opulence and romance in their everyday life. For beauty lovers that includes making their everyday routines feel lavish with products in luxe packaging, rich pigments, or that generally make you feel like royalty.

If you’re having Bridgerton withdrawal waiting for season 2 or are very eager to see the new Princess Diana movie Spencer later this fall, then the royalcore aesthetic will be just what you need to hold you over. The trend has reached over 147 million views on TikTok alone and has slowly made its way into influencing an everyday vibe. Consider princess less of a title, and more of an attitude. Think Dua Lipa’s look in the the “Demeanor” music video or Halsey’s new album as your inspiration.

Up ahead, we gathered 15 luxurious royalcore makeup essentials from the best blushes, to the chicest shadows, to the most aristocratic skincare that look as sumptuous as they feel.

Rouge Romance Matter Blush Palette
Jaclyn Cosmetics

As one of the first collections of Jaclyn Cosmetics’ rebrand, the Rouge Romance collection was made for royalcore. This blush palette offers all the shades to create your perfect princess flushed cheeks.

Christian Louboutin Silky Satin Lip Colour Lipstick
Bergdorf Goodman

Christian Louboutin makes some of the most luxurious beauty products out there. They look just as fancy as they feel. This satin finish lipstick in the shade Catchy One is perfect Snow White Apple red.

Gold Perfection Mask
Ambari Beauty

Mirror, Mirror on the wall, how do you get the most glowy complexion of all? This potent glycolic and lactic acid-powered mask instantly makes you skin feel smooth and improves overall tone and texture with regular once weekly use.

Stila Cosmetics Lingerie Souffle Skin Perfecting Primer
Dermstore

Even the most regal makeup can’t perform its duty without an incredible primer as the first step.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta

There’s a reason why this palette has become a cult favorite. Its warm and rosy hues are richly pigmented and flattering on many skin tones. It’s the ultimate palette for creating any royal makeup look.

Diamond Light Highlighter in Canary Diamond
Too Faced

You will catch the light at any ball or gala with this glittery highlighter. Plus, who wouldn’t want to keep this beautifully packaged product on their vanity?

Lustrous Foil Shadow
Ulta Beauty

We’re calling in now, gold foil makeup is going to be a big fall 2021 trend. This works as an easy eyeshadow topper to gild your lids.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel
Sephora

Strong brows convey authority. Consider this metallic packaged brow gel to create full, fluffed up brows.

Sublime Perfection Foundation
Pat McGrath Labs

This foundation gives your skin-but-better coverage fit for a queen.

Next Generation 2021 Elite Oval 7 Brush
Artis

Blending your base can be a royal pain. This chic foundation brush blends makeup to a seamless finish in seconds.

Cosmic Pearl Eyeshadow in Scorpius
Em Cosmetics

This eyeshadow combines metallic and pearl shimmer to deliver a jewel-like sparkle.

Go-Clutch Refillable Compact Powder
Valentino Beauty

Valentino Beauty recently entered the makeup space and the products are nothing short of luxurious. This compact is the perfect makeup item to stunt anywhere you go.

Ultra Shine Glossing Treatment
R+Co

Get shiny, vibrant princess hair with this opalescent, five-minute in-shower mask.

Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm
YSL Beauty

No luxe makeup collection is complete without a YSL lip stick. If you’re not ready for a dark lip, try this sheer lip balm instead and feel like a queen any day of the week.

Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate
La Prairie

If you have a royal budget, why not go for a serum that’s basically liquid gold?