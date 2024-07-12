Brian Ziff, Charlotte Rutherford, Nikola Lamburov
Entertainment
Kylie, Bebe & Tove Lo’s Holy Trinity Of Dance Pop & 8 Other New Songs Out This Week
Remi Wolf stops for soup, and ENHYPEN takes you on a date.
by Carson Mlnarik
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 9 of our favorite emerging and established artists.