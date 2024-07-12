With a throbbing dance-pop beat and campy whispered greetings, this pop-girl team-up is the sonic antidote to that Sex and the City scene where Lexi Featherston, portrayed by Kristen Johnston, says, “Nobody’s fun anymore!” (And then falls out a window.) It’s the type of jubilant, club-ready bop we’ve come to expect from Kylie, Bebe, and Tove Lo — though its seamless integration of the trio’s names and star signs really ups the gag factor.