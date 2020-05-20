Entertainment
Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In June 2020
Come for 'Lady Bird' and 'Clueless.' Stay for season two of 'The Politician.'
With quarantine still keeping all of us locked down indoors, you'd be forgiven for already binging the entire second season of Dead to Me, devouring all of Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, and making your way through every possible ending of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special Kimmy vs. The Reverend. Luckily, a new month is upon us, and with every new month comes a new batch of television shows, movies, and specials in Netflix's already overflowing library of content. For June, the streaming service does not appear to be slowing down.
As far as original television series go, look forward to the second season of Ryan Murphy's The Politician, season five of Queer Eye, the final seasons of 13 Reasons Why and Full House spinoff Fuller House, as well as a new season of the impressively sincere blind dating show Dating Around. For the anime fans, the streaming service will also debut Pokémon: Journeys, a completely new addition to the long-running Pokémon franchise. For non-original fare, Netflix subscribers can prepare for season two of Pose, the final season of Viola Davis's electrifying How to Get Away With Murder, and all three glorious seasons of the critically-acclaimed (and prematurely canceled) NBC horror series Hannibal.
The big film debut of the month is definitely Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's followup to his Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman, which tells the story of four African-American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for their fallen squad leader while also trying to find buried treasure. But Netflix isn't stopping there: In June, they will also premiere Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a satirical comedy about the international singing competition starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, and Feel the Beat, a family film starring Descendants' Sofia Carson as a failed Broadway performer who returns to her hometown to help a group of misfits prepare for a dance competition. Elsewhere, you can find the recently released The Night Clerk, a crime drama thriller starring Ready Player One's Tye Sheridan and Knives Out's Ana de Armas. Or, if you prefer your films with a bit more prestige, Netflix is making sure you're covered with Greta Gerwig's beloved Saoirse Ronan vehicle Lady Bird, Tate Taylor's seminal hit The Help (which famously won Octavia Spencer her Oscar), Jonathan Demme's quintuple-Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs, and the Ron Howard-directed Richard Nixon biopic Frost/Nixon.
And because Netflix would not be Netflix without a few comedy specials in the mix, the streaming giant is blessing subscribers with three different ones over the course of June, including Eric Andre's Legalize Everything, George Lopez's We'll Do It For Half, and Jo Koy's In His Elements.
Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix next month below.
TBD
- It's Okay to Not Be Okay
- One Take
- Roswell, New Mexico (Season 2)
- The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
June 1
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
- Clueless
- Cocomelon (Season 1)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Healer
- Inside Man
- Lust, Caution
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car (1977)
- The Disaster Artist
- The Help
- The Lake House
- The Queen
- Twister
- V for Vendetta
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- West Side Story
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
June 2
- Alone (Season 6)
- Fuller House: The Farewell Season
- Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On (Season 1)
- True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
- Killing Gunther
- Lady Bird
- Spelling the Dream
June 4
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
- Can You Hear Me/M'entends-tu?
June 5
- 13 Reasons Why (Season 4)
- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
- Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)
- The Last Days of American Crime
- Queer Eye (Season 5)
June 6
- Queen of the South (Season 4)
June 7
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
June 8
- Before I Fall
June 10
- Curon
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 5)
- Lenox Hill
- Middle Men
- My Mister (Season 1)
- Reality Z
June 11
- Pose (Season 2)
June 12
- Da 5 Bloods
- Dating Around (Season 2)
- F is for Family (Season 4)
- Jo Koy: In His Elements
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2)
- ONE PIECE: Alabasta
- ONE PIECE: East Blue
- ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
- ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- The Search
- The Woods
June 13
- Alexa & Katie Part 4
- How To Get Away With Murder (Season 6)
- Milea
June 14
- Marcella (Season 3)
June 15
- Underdogs
June 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- The Darkness
- Frost/Nixon
June 17
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
- Mr Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
- A Whisker Away
- The Order (Season 2)
June 19
- Babies: Part 2
- Father Soldier Son
- Feel the Beat
- Floor is Lava
- Lost Bullet
- Girls from Ipanema (Season 2)
- One-Way To Tomorrow
- The Politician (Season 2)
- Rhyme Time Town
- Wasp Network
June 21
- Goldie
June 22
- Dark Skies
June 23
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
- Athlete A
- Crazy Delicious
- Nobody Knows I'm Here/Nadie sabe que estoy aquí
June 26
- Amar y vivir
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Home Game
- Straight Up
June 29
- Bratz: The Movie
June 30
- Adú
- BNA
- George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half