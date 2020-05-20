Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In June 2020

With quarantine still keeping all of us locked down indoors, you'd be forgiven for already binging the entire second season of Dead to Me, devouring all of Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, and making your way through every possible ending of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special Kimmy vs. The Reverend. Luckily, a new month is upon us, and with every new month comes a new batch of television shows, movies, and specials in Netflix's already overflowing library of content. For June, the streaming service does not appear to be slowing down.

As far as original television series go, look forward to the second season of Ryan Murphy's The Politician, season five of Queer Eye, the final seasons of 13 Reasons Why and Full House spinoff Fuller House, as well as a new season of the impressively sincere blind dating show Dating Around. For the anime fans, the streaming service will also debut Pokémon: Journeys, a completely new addition to the long-running Pokémon franchise. For non-original fare, Netflix subscribers can prepare for season two of Pose, the final season of Viola Davis's electrifying How to Get Away With Murder, and all three glorious seasons of the critically-acclaimed (and prematurely canceled) NBC horror series Hannibal.

The big film debut of the month is definitely Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's followup to his Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman, which tells the story of four African-American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for their fallen squad leader while also trying to find buried treasure. But Netflix isn't stopping there: In June, they will also premiere Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a satirical comedy about the international singing competition starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, and Feel the Beat, a family film starring Descendants' Sofia Carson as a failed Broadway performer who returns to her hometown to help a group of misfits prepare for a dance competition. Elsewhere, you can find the recently released The Night Clerk, a crime drama thriller starring Ready Player One's Tye Sheridan and Knives Out's Ana de Armas. Or, if you prefer your films with a bit more prestige, Netflix is making sure you're covered with Greta Gerwig's beloved Saoirse Ronan vehicle Lady Bird, Tate Taylor's seminal hit The Help (which famously won Octavia Spencer her Oscar), Jonathan Demme's quintuple-Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs, and the Ron Howard-directed Richard Nixon biopic Frost/Nixon.

And because Netflix would not be Netflix without a few comedy specials in the mix, the streaming giant is blessing subscribers with three different ones over the course of June, including Eric Andre's Legalize Everything, George Lopez's We'll Do It For Half, and Jo Koy's In His Elements.

Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix next month below.

TBD

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

One Take

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 2)

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon (Season 1)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone (Season 6)

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On (Season 1)

True: Rainbow Rescue

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me/M'entends-tu?

June 5

13 Reasons Why (Season 4)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye (Season 5)

June 6

Queen of the South (Season 4)

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 5)

Lenox Hill

Middle Men

My Mister (Season 1)

Reality Z

June 11

Pose (Season 2)

June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around (Season 2)

F is for Family (Season 4)

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2)

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

The Search

The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4

How To Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

Milea

June 14

Marcella (Season 3)

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order (Season 2)

June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema (Season 2)

One-Way To Tomorrow

The Politician (Season 2)

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I'm Here/Nadie sabe que estoy aquí

June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30