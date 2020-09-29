Entertainment
Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2020
Including the excellent teen drama 'Grand Army,' the final season of 'Schitt's Creek,' and a new documentary about BLACKPINK.
We're a month shy from Halloween, so it should come as no surprise that Netflix has lined up a number of spine-tingling titles to release across the month of October. If you were a fan of The Haunting of Hill House, get ready for The Haunting of Bly Manor, which comes from the same creative team and features some of the same actors (including NYLON It Girl Victoria Pedretti) but tells a completely new story — this one, about an au pair who moves to the middle of nowhere to take care of two orphaned children in a house with more than a few dark secrets. Similar additions include the campy 2014 film Unfriended, which turns the online chatroom into its own version of a virtual haunted house; Hubie Halloween, a holiday special starring Adam Sandler and Maya Rudolph; and the first season of Evil, a network drama from the brilliant minds behind The Good Wife, which follows a ragtag team as they investigate supernatural incidents.
Of course, not everyone wants to be spooked, and luckily, the streaming service is offering plenty of non-scary original titles to choose from, too. I really enjoyed Grand Army, a teen drama that fits comfortably between the perky optimism of Sex Education and the lurid dourness of Euphoria. Following five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn, the series separates itself from its predecessors by taking a surprisingly nuanced look at how race, class, gender, and sexual orientation can all impact an individual's experience differently, even at the same school. Other exciting original titles include the charming Emily In Paris; The Queen's Gambit, which further proves that Anya Taylor-Joy is a real force to be reckoned with; a new show inspired by the popular Song Exploder podcast; the Deaf U docuseries, which was produced by deaf model Nyle DiMarco and follows several students enrolled at the primarily-deaf Gallaudet University; and the inventive documentary Dick Johnson Is Dead. Then, there's BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, which is bound to attract a huge audience given its focus on the biggest K-pop girl-group in the world — so if staying up to date on the cultural conversation is your thing, add this one to the queue immediately.
If you want to binge some good TV, however, look no further than The Parkers. Starring Mo'Nique as Nikki and Countess Vaughn as her daughter Kim, this Moesha spinoff traces the relationship between this pair when Nikki enrolls at the same college as her daughter. You also can't go wrong with the final season of newly-minted Emmy darling Schitt's Creek, which I'd safely categorize as the series' most heartwarming yet. (With the creators hinting at a possible movie, it's a good time to get up to date on all the Rose family adventures.)
Alternatively, for snazzy film fare, look out for Her, the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Spike Jonze film about a man who falls in love with his computer (voiced, naturally, by Scarlett Johansson); the six-time Oscar-nominated Moneyball, which follows Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill as a forward-thinking duo who completely reinvent the baseball recruitment process; the lesbian classic Carol; and Aaron Sorkin's latest film The Trial of the Chicago 7, which stars Sacha Baron Cohen. I highly recommend Fargo, a mid-90s film from The Coen Brothers about a man who hires two conmen to kidnap his wife so he can collect the ransom money from her father. Featuring an all-star cast of Steve Buscemi, William H. Macy, and a never-better Frances McDormand (though I must admit that her performance in Nomadland really is as good as everyone says), it's the kind of "seemingly simple plan gone completely awry" story that would later become The Coen Brothers' bread-and-butter. And with the excellent fourth season of Noah Hawley's spinoff show of the same name now firmly underway, there's never been a better time to revisit the film that inspired it all.
Check out a list of everything coming to Netflix next month below.
Oct. 1
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 1 — Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — Netflix Original
All Because of You — Netflix Film
The Worst Witch: Season 4 — Netflix Original
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — Netflix Family
You’ve Got This — Netflix Film
The Binding — Netflix Film
Dick Johnson is Dead — Netflix Documentary
Emily in Paris — Netflix Original
Òlòtūré — Netflix Film
Serious Men — Netflix Film
Song Exploder — Netflix Original
Vampires vs. the Bronx — Netflix Film
Oct. 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Sunday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero — Netflix Family
Walk Away From Love
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween — Netflix Film
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake — Netflix Original
Oct. 9
Deaf U — Netflix Documentary
Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — Netflix Family
Ginny Weds Sunny — Netflix Film
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — Netflix Family
The 40-Year-Old Version — Netflix Film
The Haunting of Bly Manor — Netflix Original
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — Netflix Comedy Special
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — Netflix Family
Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — Netflix Documentary
Moneyball
Oct. 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — Netflix Film
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain — Netflix Film
One On One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona — Netflix Documentary
Social Distance — Netflix Original
Oct. 16
Dream Home Makeover — Netflix Original
La Révolution: Season 1 — Netflix Original
Grand Army: Season 1 — Netflix Original
In a Valley of Violence
Someone Has to Die — Netflix Original
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — Netflix Family
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix Film
Unfriended
Oct. 18
ParaNorman
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — Netflix Family
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Rebecca — Netflix Film
Oct. 22
Cadaver — Netflix Film
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Barbarians — Netflix Original
Move — Netflix Original
Over the Moon — Netflix Family
Perdida — Netflix Original
The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1 — Netflix Original
Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus — Netflix Anime
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — Netflix Documentary
Oct. 28
Holidate — Netflix Film
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — Netflix Film
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — Netflix Documentary
Oct. 30
Bronx — Netflix Film
His House — Netflix Film
The Day of the Lord — Netflix Film
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Suburra: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Oct. 31
The 12th Man