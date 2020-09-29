Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2020

We're a month shy from Halloween, so it should come as no surprise that Netflix has lined up a number of spine-tingling titles to release across the month of October. If you were a fan of The Haunting of Hill House, get ready for The Haunting of Bly Manor, which comes from the same creative team and features some of the same actors (including NYLON It Girl Victoria Pedretti) but tells a completely new story — this one, about an au pair who moves to the middle of nowhere to take care of two orphaned children in a house with more than a few dark secrets. Similar additions include the campy 2014 film Unfriended, which turns the online chatroom into its own version of a virtual haunted house; Hubie Halloween, a holiday special starring Adam Sandler and Maya Rudolph; and the first season of Evil, a network drama from the brilliant minds behind The Good Wife, which follows a ragtag team as they investigate supernatural incidents.

Of course, not everyone wants to be spooked, and luckily, the streaming service is offering plenty of non-scary original titles to choose from, too. I really enjoyed Grand Army, a teen drama that fits comfortably between the perky optimism of Sex Education and the lurid dourness of Euphoria. Following five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn, the series separates itself from its predecessors by taking a surprisingly nuanced look at how race, class, gender, and sexual orientation can all impact an individual's experience differently, even at the same school. Other exciting original titles include the charming Emily In Paris; The Queen's Gambit, which further proves that Anya Taylor-Joy is a real force to be reckoned with; a new show inspired by the popular Song Exploder podcast; the Deaf U docuseries, which was produced by deaf model Nyle DiMarco and follows several students enrolled at the primarily-deaf Gallaudet University; and the inventive documentary Dick Johnson Is Dead. Then, there's BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, which is bound to attract a huge audience given its focus on the biggest K-pop girl-group in the world — so if staying up to date on the cultural conversation is your thing, add this one to the queue immediately.

If you want to binge some good TV, however, look no further than The Parkers. Starring Mo'Nique as Nikki and Countess Vaughn as her daughter Kim, this Moesha spinoff traces the relationship between this pair when Nikki enrolls at the same college as her daughter. You also can't go wrong with the final season of newly-minted Emmy darling Schitt's Creek, which I'd safely categorize as the series' most heartwarming yet. (With the creators hinting at a possible movie, it's a good time to get up to date on all the Rose family adventures.)

Alternatively, for snazzy film fare, look out for Her, the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Spike Jonze film about a man who falls in love with his computer (voiced, naturally, by Scarlett Johansson); the six-time Oscar-nominated Moneyball, which follows Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill as a forward-thinking duo who completely reinvent the baseball recruitment process; the lesbian classic Carol; and Aaron Sorkin's latest film The Trial of the Chicago 7, which stars Sacha Baron Cohen. I highly recommend Fargo, a mid-90s film from The Coen Brothers about a man who hires two conmen to kidnap his wife so he can collect the ransom money from her father. Featuring an all-star cast of Steve Buscemi, William H. Macy, and a never-better Frances McDormand (though I must admit that her performance in Nomadland really is as good as everyone says), it's the kind of "seemingly simple plan gone completely awry" story that would later become The Coen Brothers' bread-and-butter. And with the excellent fourth season of Noah Hawley's spinoff show of the same name now firmly underway, there's never been a better time to revisit the film that inspired it all.

Check out a list of everything coming to Netflix next month below.

Oct. 1

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — Netflix Original

All Because of You — Netflix Film

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — Netflix Original

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — Netflix Family

You’ve Got This — Netflix Film

The Binding — Netflix Film

Dick Johnson is Dead — Netflix Documentary

Emily in Paris — Netflix Original

Òlòtūré — Netflix Film

Serious Men — Netflix Film

Song Exploder — Netflix Original

Vampires vs. the Bronx — Netflix Film

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Sunday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — Netflix Family

Walk Away From Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween — Netflix Film

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake — Netflix Original

Oct. 9

Deaf U — Netflix Documentary

Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — Netflix Family

Ginny Weds Sunny — Netflix Film

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — Netflix Family

The 40-Year-Old Version — Netflix Film

The Haunting of Bly Manor — Netflix Original

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — Netflix Comedy Special

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — Netflix Family

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — Netflix Documentary

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — Netflix Film

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — Netflix Film

One On One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — Netflix Documentary

Social Distance — Netflix Original

Oct. 16

Dream Home Makeover — Netflix Original

La Révolution: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Grand Army: Season 1 — Netflix Original

In a Valley of Violence

Someone Has to Die — Netflix Original

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — Netflix Family

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix Film

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — Netflix Family

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Rebecca — Netflix Film

Oct. 22

Cadaver — Netflix Film

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians — Netflix Original

Move — Netflix Original

Over the Moon — Netflix Family

Perdida — Netflix Original

The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus — Netflix Anime

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — Netflix Documentary

Oct. 28

Holidate — Netflix Film

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — Netflix Film

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — Netflix Documentary

Oct. 30

Bronx — Netflix Film

His House — Netflix Film

The Day of the Lord — Netflix Film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Suburra: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Oct. 31

The 12th Man