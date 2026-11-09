Alysa Liu & Chase Infiniti Make Their Louis Vuitton Campaign Debuts Together

There’s something about New York this year that major fashion houses can’t get enough of. The Cruise 2027 shows saw two different houses depart for the Big Apple in May: Gucci, who shut down Times Square, and Louis Vuitton, who transformed the Upper East Side’s Frick Collection into a runway-salon space. Fast forward six months, and Louis Vuitton is returning to the Frick for the Cruise 2027 campaign and anointing two of its ambassadors, Alysa Liu and Chase Infiniti, as first-time campaign stars.

Infiniti and Liu were both named ambassadors of the maison just under a year ago, and for their first joint slay as campaign muses, they were photographed by Ethan James Green in some of the best looks from the Cruise 2027 collection, which tackled strong, feminine ‘80s silhouettes with a retro twist. Think: leather with shoulder pads, florals contrasted with Pop Art motifs and Keith Haring drawings, and bags that stand out on their own as works of art. The collection and campaign extend the dialogue between Paris and New York, antiquities and modern art, and fashion and the humanities. Joining them in the campaign are actresses Amiah Miller and Giulia Maenza, showing off the diverse collection and rounding out the strong graphic-color moments provided on the runway in May.

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This campaign solidifies the intent of Louis Vuitton to extend a hand towards its Gen-Z audience; every girl in the campaign is 26 or under (Liu, at just 21, is surely one of the youngest faces of the brand’s roster). Vuitton has also seen Infiniti and Liu through their major years, dressing them for critical moments like Infiniti’s first-ever Oscars appearance and Liu’s Met Gala debut. The importance of staying true to one’s self has always been a theme of Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière’s work, and with the help of these two young divas, his message is stronger than ever for an audience who might not know the difference between a Manet and a Monet, but want in on the enchanting world he’s building nonetheless.

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The Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 collection will be available in stores at online at louisvuitton.com on Nov. 13.