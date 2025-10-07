Gap & Sandy Liang’s Collaboration Has Fall Outerwear On Lock

There are few things as certain as a Gap collaboration selling out almost immediately — well, ditto anything Sandy Liang touches. They’re equally well-versed in tapping into girlish nostalgia of years past (Liang with downtown New York’s love of pastels and bows, Gap with baby T-shirts and impeccable ’90s-icons casting). Now, the two are finally meeting with a collection worthy of its price tag, and one that will surely also require a double-duty effort of phone and desktop shopping to secure the hero pieces.

Gap is much more than just your average mall brand — they’ve collaborated with Dôen, launched GapStudio with Apple Martin as a face, and perfected affordable denim. Liang’s collection comes right as fall arrives (although the weather betrays this sentiment) and reimagines Gap staples from her childhood as modern-day heirlooms. Liang’s fuzzy outerwear that rocked New York when it first launched finds its way into two outerwear pieces, including the must-have reversible vegan leather jacket that is priced just right; her bow obsession is never more apparent than on the bow-adorned trench coat.

Her love for the casual with a twist is also a main selling point of the collection; the loose-fit jeans and oversized fleece hoodies make morning coffee runs more put-together without the restriction of a bra (who needs ’em). The denim pieces are wonderfully trend-forward. We’re setting a timer to see just how long it takes one of our favorite It girls to wear the vegan fur-trimmed cropped jacket. We also could see Devon Lee Carlson or Addison Rae, perhaps, wearing the vegan fur-lined hoodie that says “STAR” on the front. There is no sacrifice of girlhood in this collection, and fitting that pieces will also come in kids’ sizing for the moms who cannot resist a matching moment. The nostalgia is present, but thanks to Liang’s desire to dress the girl of today, the collection doesn’t feel old, it feels right now.

The Gap x Sandy Liang collection will be available on Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. ET on gap.com, in select Gap stores, and in Sandy Liang’s New York flagship store.

