The Best Looks From NYLON’s New York Fashion Week Party

If anyone had any doubts that the girls are showing up and turning out looks this New York Fashion Week, let this visual guide serve as a humble reminder. NYLON celebrated The High Priestess Of Hot, Paris Hilton, on Sept. 5 with a two-floor blowout bash, and a true party crew turned up including Paris Jackson, the Love Island cast, and even Megan Thee Stallion. We bravely weaved in and out of gaggles of attendees to hand-pick the best looks of the night. From Nicky Hilton’s sisterly homage to a feathered cowboy hat and a latex jockstrap, keep scrolling to see who caught our eye and our photographer’s flash.

Nicky Hilton Krista Schlueter for NYLON “It’s Bronx and Banco. The inspo was Paris Hilton Y2K and Paris pink, duh!”

Paris Jackson Krista Schlueter for NYLON “The top is vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, the skirt is Chanel, and the boots are Louboutin.”

Kamie Crawford Krista Schlueter for NYLON “I was going for Beyoncé boots the house down, always. I’m wearing head-to-toe Lapointe.”

Coco Rocha Krista Schlueter for NYLON “I’m wearing Ciseles and then Alexis Bitter on the necklace. I mean, it's Paris, it's fun, it's festival, it's NYLON. We’re at the beginning of fashion week, so why not be playful?”

Remi Bader Krista Schlueter for NYLON “I’m going for a cute, casual vibe because I'm wearing my Hey Dude sneakers and I feel like they're very on theme with today. They have a little sparkly silver on them. And then I'm wearing a Maje little set and a Phillip Lim tank top.”

Alessya Farrugia Krista Schlueter for NYLON “I’m wearing Miss Circle tonight. I'm going for more of a classy vibe, but still Fashion Week, dressed up, and creative.”

Martin Magner Krista Schlueter for NYLON “It's giving, it's iconic, it's head-to-toe local designers. I've got a shoe as a bag from Brooklyn. I've got a young designer from Parsons, I think, on my chest. And I'm wearing Rick Owens on the feet, because why not?”

Griffin Maxwell Brooks Krista Schlueter for NYLON “I wanted to do all black, but I wanted everything to be a little bit weird, so I'm giving scuba-meets-alien, very underwater. Everything's very tight and a little bit campy. The shoes are AVAVAV and pants are vintage Gucci. The top is Ludovic de Saint Sernin, bag is Thom Browne, and the glasses are Mugler.”

Tiffany Baira Krista Schlueter for NYLON “I am wearing my Hey Dudes, of course, because it's giving cozy comfort. I'm wearing sequins. The vibe this fashion week is expressing ourselves, being who we are. And in the words of Paris Hilton, being hot and iconic.”

Ajani Russell Krista Schlueter for NYLON “I’m wearing Comme [des Garcons] and Sandy Liang. This red bow is from a cosplay I did for Sailor Moon, and I saw the black and the red together and thought of Kiki's Delivery Service.”

Emma Rogue Krista Schlueter for NYLON “On my feet I have my vintage sneakers. I have to go with a platform because I’ve gotta be tall at party. I have on vintage cargoes, my girl Bella's brand iGirl World girl on the belt. A vintage rave jacket, Heaven by Marc Jacobs top and Heaven necklaces. Oh yeah. I'm all Heaven-ed out right now, and I’ve got my handcuffs Rogue chain.”

Kirsten Chen Krista Schlueter for NYLON “I’m dressed by an Asian gangster brand, Luu Dan. We're going for a sexy, sleazy, powerful look tonight. I love latex. *slaps jockstrap*”