The Best Outfit Changes Inside The 2026 Grammys

Red-carpet looks are now a form of disposable media. (Charli xcx just made an excellent exception, though.) One minute, the stars are hitting the step and repeat in custom or runway pieces, and the next, we’re seeing them inside the Grammys ceremony in something completely different. There are logistical reasons for this — remember Dua Lipa’s attempt at sitting down in her Schiaparelli skeleton dress at the Golden Globes? — as well as, obviously, sartorial ones. It’s now de rigueur for stars to change into something else mid-ceremony as to accept awards in a new look.

In the spirit of keeping up with every bra strap and hemline during the ceremony, we’re rounding up the second (and third, and probably fourth) looks our favorites are slipping in and out of. Even if they wear something for 30 minutes, it’s sure to make waves. Case in point: We still think about Doechii’s four Thom Browne looks from last year. Keep your eyes on this space as we track the new dresses, pantsuits, and clown hats everyone from Chappell Roan to Charli xcx might change into.

Doechii Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Dean Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel

Katseye Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Off-White

María Zardoya Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sombr Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Valentino

Rosé CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images In Saint Laurent

Chappell Roan Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Lady Gaga Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2009

Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images