Fashion loves to claim it is provocative and subversive, but when Yves Saint Laurent put the likes of Betty Catroux and his cabine of runway models in a sharp, masculine suit 60 years ago, it was genuinely shocking. Mr. Saint Laurent changed perceptions of gender, power, and style, and now, in 2026, Saint Laurent celebrates his ingenuity by staying true to its roots and inviting its friends across music, fashion, and film to show why Le Smoking isn’t going anywhere.

Le Smoking is one of those rare fashion unicorns that transcend trends and eras (and has its own Wikipedia page). Its rigid simplicity has inspired the designers who have taken the helm at Saint Laurent since Yves himself. In Oct. 2025, for his penultimate runway show for the brand, Anthony Vaccarello presented a slightly updated take on Le Smoking with a longer suit jacket and a slightly more capacious pant. It finds its home on his modern cohort of stars with influence in several spheres of culture including Charli xcx, Rosé, Zoë Kravitz, Connor Storrie, Charlotte Gainsbourg, CORTIS’ James & Martin, Chen Zheyuan, Kento Yamazaki, and Rauw Alejandro.

Anja Rubik Mark Kean Charli xcx Mark Kean Connor Storrie Mark Kean Kate Moss Mark Kean Zoë Kravitz Mark Kean Rosé Mark Kean 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Yves Saint Laurent was also known for anointing models as cultural figures (see: Catroux, Jerry Hall, Françoise Hardy, Loulou de la Falaise), and Vaccarello’s lineup is formidable, with mainstays like Anja Rubik, Kate Moss, and Frankie Rayder joined by modern icons like Anok Yai and Loli Bahia. Everyone gives their best smoldering-French-model face in the photos captured by Mark Kean. The campaign also highlights the return of Le Smoking’s production to the Parisian headquarters at Atelier de Confection Saint Laurent. It’s worth noting because in an age of mass-produced product and fleeting trends ramping up demand for more, more, more, Saint Laurent is choosing the slower, more intentional path.

Anok Yai Mark Kean Charlotte Gainsbourg Mark Kean Loli Bahia Mark Kean Frankie Rayder Mark Kean Martin from Cortis Mark Kean Rauw Alejandro Mark Kean Chen Zheyuan Mark Kean Kento Yamazaki Mark Kean 1 / 8 INFO 1 / 8

Its impeccable tailoring has always sat at the corner of innovation and classicism, and yes, being très français. While Vaccarello is no longer with the brand, his legacy lives on through his subtle yet impactful tweaks to Le Smoking and the way he, like Yves himself, could connect the soft tissue of culture to agree on one specific item of clothing. It feels trite to talk about girl bosses in 2026, but the quiet power of Le Smoking’s strictness and sensuality is truly empowering, no gimmicks or fight songs needed. Now that’s worth celebrating. Shop Le Smoking on ysl.com now.