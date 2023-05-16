May 2023’s New Moon In Taurus Might Be The Most Important Of The Year

If you’ve felt like this Taurus season was round after round of bullfighting versus languid days of decadence, you’re not alone. There’s been a lot going in the sky; Mercury’s retrograde in Taurus proved to be a comedy of errors, and the eclipses on the Taurus-Scorpio axis brought about definitive endings in the way only two fixed signs can. But Taurus season isn’t over quite yet, and the earth sign is doing one final encore before it bows out for good. On May 16, astrology’s expansive, benefic planet Jupiter enters Taurus for the first time in 12 years, bringing a boon of pleasure and good luck to the bull’s domain. This year-long transit is set to be a lush one, and it’s all the more powerful thanks to the new moon in Taurus on May 19.

For a brief astrology refresher, a new moon is a time to set intentions and plan ahead. The moon is exalted in Taurus, where its powers of nourishment are are as fertile as the earth after a good rain. May’s new moon is the first after the Taurus-Scorpio eclipses, and with Jupiter on its team magnifying its energy, the blessings are coming in a deluge.

Going down at 11:53 a.m. on May 19, the new moon in Taurus is a chance to plan ahead for the following year. Jupiter’s aid with this lunation is not to be overlooked; wherever Taurus falls into your chart is about to be hit with success, especially if you have other planets in the earth sign. Think of what you’d like to bring to fruition over the next year, and use the new moon in Taurus to get the wheels turning. Remember, Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, so any goals that enhance the senses are ripe for abundance. (Though horoscopes apply to sun signs, we advise that you read based on your rising sign for both your Jupiter in Taurus horoscope, as well as your May 2023 horoscope to see where these transits affect you personally.)

“What Aries discovers, Taurus inhabits. Ruled by Mars, Aries is driven by action. Taurus, answering to Venus, is called to embodiment,” writes NYLON astrologer David Odyssey. “In the dance of procreation, Aries fulfills the violent masculine work of hunting and fertilizing. Taurus, meanwhile, assumes the part of the grand feminine, languishing in the grass like Kirsten Dunst’s Marie Antoinette, waiting for her fellow Taurus Jamie Dornan to take her in the fields.”

Jupiter and Venus working together is dream for astrologers; ultimately, the two planets are all about having a good time. There’s an inherent sweetness to May’s new moon in Taurus — one that’s going to last the long haul. Taurus hates nothing more than rushing headfirst into something, and if you play your cards right, the new moon on May 19 can help ensure a year of earthly pleasures that only make themselves known when you slow down enough to see them.