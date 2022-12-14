A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 13, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

HAYLEY WILLIAMS STILL FEELS LIKE A BLONDE

It’s never been a better time to be a Paramore fan. After a five-year hiatus, the band is back with a brand new album, “This Is Why” dropping in February. They’ve even brought one of the band’s most popular songs, “Misery Business,” out of retirement and back to the stage.

But that’s not all that has been going on for lead singer Hayley Williams, who has also kept busy growing a hair empire with her long-time collaborator, hairstylist, and makeup artist Brian O’Connor. Together they just opened a progressive new salon, Fruits Hair Lab in Nashville. “People will always be trying to figure out who they are,” says Williams about the mission behind her growing brand. “I think it's an incredible journey to go on with someone.” READ MORE

Inside NYLON House At Miami Art Week

NYLON House made its return to Miami, and it was *everything* —Strawberry Moon at the goodtime hotel was transformed into a party paradise, and Basel attendees and celebs alike came out to enjoy a night of art, dancing, music, AR experiences, and more. READ MORE

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR HULU’S SARAH LAWRENCE CULT DOCUMENTARY

Daniel Barban Levin was a student who needed to find an apartment in NYC for the summer. Instead, he ended up joining a cult. READ MORE

THE 2023 GOLDEN GLOBES NOMINATIONS ARE HERE

Featuring nominations for The White Lotus, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga — the new and improved HFPA has good taste. READ MORE

HOW TO DRESS LIKE FRAN FINE FROM THE NANNY

Head-to-toe zebra print. Highlighter-bright neons. Skin-tight mini skirts with tailored blazers to match. Fur, glitter, camo, and hot pink. Like clockwork, the style trends from the 90's sitcom The Nanny worn by Fran Drescher has recaptured the imagination of the fashion world. READ MORE

Caroline polachek's "welcome to my island" & 9 more songs out now

There’s an unhinged, feral quality to Caroline Polachek’s latest release that she manages to make sound danceable — even chic. READ MORE

TIKTOK'S WEDNESDAY DANCE IS GIVING THIS '80S BAND A SECOND LIFE

Going gaga for “Goo Goo Muck.” READ MORE

14 CHARMING GIFTS FOR YOUR HOSTESS FRIEND

Your hostess friend likely has everything necessary to throw an unforgettable party with remarkably short notice, but there's no harm in presenting them with a gift that will take their skills to the next level. Showing up empty-handed is, of course, gauche as hell. READ MORE

