NYLON Daily Newsletter: December 15, 2022
Vanessa Hudgens is unrecognizable in latest hair color, a Barbie architecture book is coming, and more.
VANESSA HUDGENS’ NEW BLEACH BLONDE LOOK IS CHANNELING LADY GAGA
Scroll by too quickly, and you might have completely mistaken Vanessa Hudgens for another famous singer-slash-actress on your Instagram feed.
In her post, Hudgens debuted a new look that offered a grand departure from her usual appearance. The typically dark-haired and dark-browed actress showed off a voluminous, side-parted platinum blonde hairdo and completely bleached out eyebrows. READ MORE
THE WHITE LOTUS MIGHT BE GOING HERE FOR S3
Creator Mike White has hinted that season three will explore "death and eastern religion" in an Asian locale. READ MORE
SCREAM 6 TRAILER BRINGS THE NIGHTMARE TO NEW YORK
Ghostface is leaving Woodsboro for the big city. READ MORE
8 HIGH-SHINE PRODUCTS TO HELP YOU SCORE THE ICE QUEEN BEAUTY TREND
Keep your cool by giving skin a dewy, almost metallic sheen that’s ideal for winter. READ MORE
SARAH BAHBAH’S DEAR LOVE IS AN ODE TO PHOTOGRAPHY – AND A GOODBYE
The popular artist is turning her attention to film, but leaves a legacy in her new book. READ MORE
A Barbie Dreamhouse Architecture Art Book Is Coming
The 152-page hardcover art book Barbie Dreamhouse is a deep dive into America’s favorite dollhouse. READ MORE
