A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 15, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

VANESSA HUDGENS’ NEW BLEACH BLONDE LOOK IS CHANNELING LADY GAGA

Scroll by too quickly, and you might have completely mistaken Vanessa Hudgens for another famous singer-slash-actress on your Instagram feed.

In her post, Hudgens debuted a new look that offered a grand departure from her usual appearance. The typically dark-haired and dark-browed actress showed off a voluminous, side-parted platinum blonde hairdo and completely bleached out eyebrows. READ MORE

THE WHITE LOTUS MIGHT BE GOING HERE FOR S3

Creator Mike White has hinted that season three will explore "death and eastern religion" in an Asian locale. READ MORE

SCREAM 6 TRAILER BRINGS THE NIGHTMARE TO NEW YORK

Ghostface is leaving Woodsboro for the big city. READ MORE

8 HIGH-SHINE PRODUCTS TO HELP YOU SCORE THE ICE QUEEN BEAUTY TREND

Keep your cool by giving skin a dewy, almost metallic sheen that’s ideal for winter. READ MORE

SARAH BAHBAH’S DEAR LOVE IS AN ODE TO PHOTOGRAPHY – AND A GOODBYE

The popular artist is turning her attention to film, but leaves a legacy in her new book. READ MORE

A Barbie Dreamhouse Architecture Art Book Is Coming

The 152-page hardcover art book Barbie Dreamhouse is a deep dive into America’s favorite dollhouse. READ MORE

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the NYLON daily newsletter.