The Hottest New Books Out In January

2023 is already gearing up to be an incredible year for books, and January is starting off incredibly strong. We've got two very different coming-of-age novels, Vagina Monologue author Eve Ensler's memoir, Bret Easton Ellis' first novel in over a decade, and more. READ MORE

Remembering Vivienne Westwood

BABYLON AND THE DEATH OF THE PARTY GIRL

It’s a tale as old as time, and one that is retold in Babylon, the colossally long, Oscar-bait offering from Damien Chazelle that chronicles Hollywood’s transition into sound films. Showcasing the decadent, depraved underground nightlife scene of the 1920s — an era filled with loose sex, plentiful drugs and debauchery — the film begins with a party that has everything: mountains of cocaine, public sex, rich men with fetishes, overdoses, and French 75s. READ MORE

YOUR JANUARY 2023 HOROSCOPE DELIVERS A ROCKY START

With Mercury and Mars retrogrades taking a minute to get unstuck, your January 2023 horoscope may feel like a month-long hangover. READ MORE

