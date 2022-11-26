A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

10 Bold And Bright Manicures To Celebrate Sagittarius Season

Is it a coincidence that fiery Sag ushers in the holiday season? From jelly nails and aura nails to chrome tips, these 10 mani ideas will bring dramatic flair to any of your holiday plans. READ MORE

THE 20 MOST GIFTABLE ITEMS FROM CELEBRITY BEAUTY BRANDS

The biggest beauty trend of 2022 wasn’t Euphoria makeup or “clean girl” beauty or even red hair — it was actually the trend of celebrities launching their own beauty brands. The best thing about this star-studded brand wave? It means that all you need to know to get someone the perfect gift is to find out their favorite celebrity and work from there. READ MORE

ASK A WITCH: HOW TO SURVIVE THE HOLIDAYS WITH HOODOO MAGIC

The winter holiday season is often a time of travel, a time to visit home to celebrate and reconnect with our relatives — and potentially a time rife with stress. But for Halicue Hanna, a tarot and hoodoo practitioner, it’s also a time to reclaim ancestral practices and incorporate magic into our seasonal family rituals. READ MORE

HOW EMO NITE BROUGHT POP-PUNK TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP

If you plugged your ears, it would have looked like a normal night in Vegas. Ice buckets filled with tequila and Red Bull lingered on every table, and the air was heavy with confetti and occasional clouds of cyro. Most importantly, though, the dance floor was packed. But uncover your ears, and it wasn’t Diplo or Zedd or any other one-named EDM DJ pulsing through the speakers. Instead, it was the unmistakable tenor of Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump. READ MORE

