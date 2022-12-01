A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 30, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

HOW TO GET THE WEDNESDAY ADDAMS SOFT GOTH BEAUTY LOOK

As far as social media is concerned, Wednesday Addams is the new pinnacle of winter makeup inspiration. We wouldn’t be surprised if the character also ushers in a new wave of bang-cutting over the holidays (for better or for worse). READ MORE

YOUR DECEMBER HOROSCOPE FUELS THE REBOOT

For the season of launching forward into the future, something’s lurching back. Johnny Depp posed for Rihanna’s Savage by Fenty show; the former president is back on Twitter; Chris Brown won an AMA. The culprit behind these comebacks could be none other than Mars, the grand orchestrator of villain edits. Retrograding in Gemini from late October through January, Mars reveals all the ways in which we’re not as evolved as we think we are. READ MORE

TRENDING

THIS YEAR'S SPOTIFY WRAPPED REVEALS YOUR LISTENING PERSONALITY TYPE

Spotify included a few new features in its Wrapped this year to make you further question your preconceived notions of your musical tastes and habits. It includes two new metric features, including Your Listening Personality and Your Audio Day. READ MORE

15 GIFTS FOR ANYONE GOING THROUGH A HOLIDAY SEASON BREAKUP

Whether someone is dealing with a long-term relationship coming to an end, or a situationship that wasn’t meant to last the winter, it might be a painful time for your newly single friend. We know that material items can’t solve all your problems, but a thoughtful gift, no matter how small, can go a long way towards helping someone feel loved and appreciated. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

