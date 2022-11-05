A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 4, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Sophie Turner's Blunt Bangs Are Your Winter Hair Inspo

Contrary to other celebs who are jumping on the red hair trend, Sophie’s deep red, almost waist-length hair has always been her trademark look. And now she’s giving us hair envy in a new way with her perfect blunt bangs. READ MORE

18 PINK GIFTS FOR YOUR BARBIECORE-OBSESSED FRIEND

Everywhere you looked this year, from the Valentino runway to the red carpet, the Barbiecore movement crept its way into the zeitgeist — and shows no signs of slowing down. Here are 18 gifts that will keep you thinking pink into 2023 and beyond. READ MORE

10 TIPS WITH ZOLA GANZORIGT AKA @NAILSBYZOLA

Zola Ganzorigt (aka @nailsbyzola) is one of the most prominent and influential nail artists in the industry. She’s the artist behind some of the most trend-influencing manicures worn by Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter. We asked Zola for her 10 best tips on everything, from discovering your passion to doing your own glazed donut nails at home. READ MORE

HARRY STYLES’ GUCCI COLLECTION IS FINALLY HERE

Harry Styles has been a face of Gucci for several years. Now, the long-standing relationship between the designer and musician has finally materialized in their first collaborative collection, designed to relax the rigidity of masculine gender expression. Here’s where you can buy it, if that collection sounds pleasing to you. READ MORE

