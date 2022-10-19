A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 18, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

HAILEY BIEBER WENT REDHEAD (FOR A DAY)

This year, Hailey Bieber seems to be getting into the spooky spirit early, getting a Halloween-themed manicure at the start of the month and dressing up as witches (complete with green body paint) with Kylie Jenner last week. READ MORE

HOW TO WEAR YOUR HIGH-TOP CONVERSE WITH EVERY OUTFIT

There are some shoes that you don’t need to patiently await the return of, and Chuck Taylor All-Stars are one of those timeless icons. Deciding how to wear them with your personal fashion sensibility is as easy as putting on a plain white tee (no, seriously). READ MORE

TRENDING

THIS IS WHAT YOUR MARS PLACEMENT MEANS

Ruling Aries, the sign of dawning individuality, Mars signifies the ego. Naturally, the overindulgence of ego has delivered us our worst megalomaniacs, dictators, and influencers. But the healthy cultivation of your purpose should, ideally, lead you to be of the highest possible service. READ MORE

31 BEAUTY BUYS THAT SUPPORT BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Although some brands may only temporarily adopt the pink mission, many companies do, in fact, aid in the relentless effort to find a cure by donating to organizations that drive research or provide support to people affected by the disease. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

