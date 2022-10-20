A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 19, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

PARIS HILTON BROKE DOWN THE “BIMBO” ARCHETYPE ON MEGHAN MARKLE’S PODCAST

On the latest episode of Archetypes, Hilton said the persona was created as a defense mechanism during her traumatizing time at boarding school: "Some of the places I went to have been shut down because of the horrible things that have been happening."

Hayley Kiyoko Is Writing A Gay Romance Novel

"Ever since I released the music video for Girls Like Girls, it has been a dream of mine to tell the whole story of Coley and Sonya," Kiyoko says in a statement. "I am so excited to explore these characters further in a novel — to really get inside their heads, and their hearts, and to take readers on their quest for love."

HOW THE SIMS REVOLUTIONIZED DIGITAL FASHION

"You know those memes about people walking around like Adam Sandler? That's me. I'm not super fashion conscious, but The Sims helped me understand fashion," says Christina Cormier, who runs the TikTok account @omgzephyr, where she posts things like her interpretations of Sims' conversations or an appreciation of The Sims 2 makeover station.

INSIDE THE PERFUME MADE FROM RECYCLED CARBON DIOXIDE

Perfume companies claim to do a lot: Any commercial featuring Keira Knightley or Nicole Kidman has us thinking that a spritz of Lancôme will firmly and magically place you on the rump of a white stallion as you gallop through the English countryside. Air Company's Air Eau de Parfum purports one thing: You can wear a fragrance made of air. Only, they're not lying.

