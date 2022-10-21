A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 20, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Winona Ryder's Best '90s Hairstyles Are Pure Nostalgia

Once she took down The Heathers in 1989, she became queen of the ‘90s, reigning supreme onscreen in movies like Edward Scissorhands and Reality Bites. She was also stunning on red carpets, with some of the best red lipstick and pixie cut moments from the decade. READ MORE

WAITING FOR KATHY HILTON AT BRAVOCON

Writer Claire Valentine went to BravoCon to interview Kathy Hilton, whose second season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been met with more enthusiasm than some sports seasons. The only hitch? Hilton was five hours late to their interview. So, this is how Claire filled her time at the event until they could chat. READ MORE

TRENDING

LIL NAS X IS ALREADY BRINGING BACK THIS TUMBLR-FAVE 2010S TREND

Here I am having whiplash at the rate that we moved from idolizing the ‘90s to the ‘00s and Lil Nas X is already taking it one step further by diving into the next decade. READ MORE

ANNE HATHAWAY ADDRESSED THE INTERNET HATRED SHE FACED 10 YEARS AGO

The infamous “Hathahate” phenomenon was marked by the typically misogynistic sentiment of finding the actress generally “annoying” without pinning down exactly why, and it continued for years. Here's what she had to say about the onslaught in her recent speech at Elle's Women in Hollywood event. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

