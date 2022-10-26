A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Oct. 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

"Crying Makeup" Is The New Viral Beauty Trend

There’s nothing quite as cathartic as a good cry, but now it comes with a side of clout — celebs like Bella Hadid and Nicola Peltz-Beckham have posted their own tear-streaked selfies on social media. Naturally, there’s now a TikTok tutorial on how to get the puffy, smeared look without shedding a single tear, and it’s going viral. READ MORE

The Solar Eclipse In Scorpio Will Reveal Truths, Lies, & Crossroads

Eclipses aren’t necessarily calls to action, but moments to observe, gain awareness, and prepare for your countermove. The universe wants you to play cosmic chess on Oct. 25, and true to form, Scorpio will unearth the mysteries within and help you access the tools you need to break the code. READ MORE

TRENDING

13 HALLOWEEN BEAUTY BUYS THAT ARE SWEETER THAN CANDY

If you’re more of a “treat” rather than “trick” kind of Halloween person, then you’re in good company. The holiday doesn’t necessarily have to be about blood and gore, and you can focus instead on the glitz and glam of it all. These beauty products are perfectly on theme — no ifs, ands, or guts. READ MORE

OMAR APOLLO GETS REAL ABOUT BECOMING A TIKTOK TREND

A lot of people deeply resonated with Omar Apollo’s song “Evergreen” and turned it into a trend. What started as angry lip-syncing evolved into crying montages and self-love videos, when people began posting glimmering photos of themselves to coincide with the last lyric. NYLON spoke to the singer about going viral and watching fans connect with his music. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

