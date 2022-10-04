A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 4, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

JULIA FOX TOOK STREET STYLE TO A NEW LEVEL THIS MONTH

We were thrilled to see Julia Fox frequenting the runways and front rows alike, both in New York and Milan. She certainly could have slipped back from public life following her media-frenzy relationship and consequential breakup with Kanye West. But of course, and thankfully, she didn’t. READ MORE

LINDSAY LOHAN TEASES HER RETURN TO FILM

The Lindsay Lohanissance is really the only thing I want for Christmas, and it looks like I'm finally going to get it this year. Falling For Christmas follows a newly engaged heiress (Lohan) who is injured during a skiing accident in the days leading up to Christmas. After being diagnosed with amnesia, she’s forced to stay put, while the lodge’s owner and his daughter care for her. READ MORE

TRENDING

BALENCIAGA IS CALLING THE RETURN OF HEAVY METAL FACE PIERCINGS

Among so many elements, a punk beauty moment still managed to make a massive impact at Balenciaga. Each of the models was accessorized with various punk prosthetics and piercings, adding another element of danger and rebellion to an already unconventional runway show. READ MORE

READ AN EXCLUSIVE EXCERPT FROM LYNN MELNICK'S GRIPPING MEMOIR

"I’ve been handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car exactly once in my life. I was fifteen, it was December 1988. My friend Kimmy and I were on a street in Hollywood when we should have been in school. We were being goofy kids, laughing about something, feeling happy just to be alive, despite everything, in a way only a kid can. We somehow, despite the sh*t, hadn’t shaken the wonder." READ MORE

READING LIST