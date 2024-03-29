NYLON’s Obsessed: Here’s What Our Editors Couldn’t Live Without In March

Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and entertainment picks.

FASHION

Susan Alexandra x PEBBLES Breakfast Vignette Bag

“I love a fun bag. Everyone should own a fun bag. Susan Alexandra’s new collab with Berry PEBBLES cereal scratches the itch for a fun, new purchase — and I can’t wait to carry all my things, to brunch and beyond, with this on my shoulder.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

Private Policy Not A Gun Bag

“Fellow Private Policy fan Kendall Jenner and I have both incited double takes with this playful pink embossed calfskin bag that only looks like a gun holster.” — Sophia June, culture writer

Dipped In Blue Cheetah Bikini

“I’d been looking for the perfect cheetah-print bikini for over a year and Dipped In Blue has it. I can’t wear it in New York (yet), but I do officially feel ready for summer.” — Laura Pitcher, former beauty writer

Alex Mill Bev Jeans

“When I don’t feel like lying down to get into my ‘70s cowboy-cut jeans, I’ve been wearing these new Alex Mill Bevs. If you take your normal size, the waist and thighs make you feel buckled in like the best vintage denim — but much comfier.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

Duvenay Edwardian Diamond Butterfly Pin

“Duvenay only deals in elegance, and this butterfly brooch took my breath away. 18K gold, old mine-cut diamonds, and rubies for eyes? It’s too darling!” — Layla Halabian, culture editor

ENTERTAINMENT

Moonraker in Washington, D.C.

“Situated on the Penthouse level of the Pendry Hotel in D.C., Moonraker is the city’s sexiest restaurant. I had some of the best bites of my year so far: wagyu beef that melts in your mouth, seared tuna nigiri, miso salmon gunkan, and cocktails with yuzu curaçao?! Moonraker is a must-visit.” — June

Dead Weight by Emmeline Clein

“Acutely researched and beautifully written, Dead Weight is unlike anything I’ve ever read. Each essay leaves me emotionally wiped and with more clarity than before. A compassionate, life-saving text.” — Halabian

Tigre in New York City, NY

“Everything that's been said about Tigre's cigarette martini is true — it really does taste exactly how bumming a cig outside Bossa at 4 a.m. feels (which is to say, f*cking fantastic).” — Peng

Baloo Living Stonewashed Linen Sheets

“I’ve been sleeping like a queen in these French linen sheets. Being my first dive into the linen-bedding market, I now understand the hype. And I will not be going back!” — Reed

BEAUTY

R.E.M. Beauty Lipstick in Attention

“The creamy formula and color payoff of this lipstick are stellar, but I'm truly obsessed with the futuristic packaging, which makes me feel like I'm wearing makeup from the year 2087.” — Halabian

Folis Skin Lip Balm

“This new plant-based skincare brand has the shea-butter lip balm of my dreams. My lips feel so soft, and I love the mint flavor.” — Pitcher

Reset by Therabody in New York City, NY

“A day at Reset by Therabody is a day well spent. Infrared saunas, IV drips, cryotherapy, pneumatic compression boots … need I say more?” — Reed

Belif True Cream Aqua Bomb

“Can I just give this moisturizer classic a shout-out? Even my skin care-phobic boyfriend has been swiping from my jar because ‘it just feels so good.’” — Steffanee Wang, music editor

YSL Beauty Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick

“This YSL gloss balm is thick enough to keep my lips moisturized for hours, but I still can't help but want to reapply it. I love the twist-and-click tube and the fruity, hard-candy smell. I'm just addicted — and my lips look great even without any additional color.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

Moon Juice Mini Dew

“Sure, Moon Juice may not be a beauty item that goes directly onto your skin, but it's one that tackles beauty from the inside. Since taking this daily mineral supplement, I've noticed my skin looks plumper and more hydrated.” — June

MUSIC

Bose x Steve Lacy QuietComfort Headphones

“All is right in the world now that I have Steve Lacy’s new Bose collab in my possession. And yes, listening to Gemini Rights on repeat is a rite of passage.” — Reed

“He Is On His Way Home We Don't Live Together” — Anastasia Coope

“Anastasia Coope is a moving, cerebral force conjuring Nico and an avant-garde, 1980s NYC. Her single ‘He Is On His Way Home, We Don't Live Together’ is utterly hypnotic and centering.” — June

Dune: Part 2 by Hans Zimmer

“The entire Dune: Part 2 score makes me feel brave and purposeful. ‘Harkonnen Arena’ in particular is almost the exact amount of time it takes for me to walk from my apartment to the train, which makes heading literally anywhere feel extremely dramatic and fun.” — Halabian