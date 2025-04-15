Austin Millz’s Coachella Was Full Of Firsts & Custom Kenzo ‘Fits

The hectic, blurry-nights-filled life of a DJ can often be summed up by Lady Gaga’s infamous litany of “bus, club, another club, plane, another club,” but for Austin Millz, the latest string of back-to-back performances is one to remember — and one filled with firsts. The Harlem DJ made his Coachella debut in the Sahara tent on a toasty Friday afternoon, not letting the heat wave get in the way of his smashing set. He surprised the crowd with Estelle, who came out to sing their collaboration, “Freeway,” also marking her first appearance in the desert. Millz and Estelle both rocked yellow, embracing the on-trend buttery hue to stand out against the blue Indio sky.

Millz was decked out in custom Kenzo, which felt like a synergy appropriate for his inaugural Coachella set. “I love Kenzo, as its foundation comes from the marriage of different cultures to create something that is uniquely theirs,” he tells NYLON, “That’s how I approach my music: always playing with different influences to inspire me and my art. Kenzo has a rich history with music, so I’m honored to wear this dope look for my first Coachella performance.” The vest, crochet tank, and pants were equal parts high-fashion and festival-ready with psychedelic beading and an irrepressible spirit.

That same night, he switched ‘fits to DJ at NYLON House in a casual double-duty day where the energy only lifted higher as he entered our aquamarine enclave. Below, he takes us through his day, from the hotel room to the Sahara tent, and all the way into early Saturday morning at the Maraza.

