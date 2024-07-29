There’s no party quite like a summer party: it’s not only an ideal place to catch up with friends who you haven’t seen in a while, but a testing ground for fun summer outfit styling. For the girlies who aren’t soaking up rays in their little triangle bikinis, there were plenty of dinners and celebrations to keep their dancing feet satisfied. Below, catch up on the parties you might have missed this week, from the ritzy Hamptons all the way to our beloved Dimes Square.

Marc Jacobs’ Shady Rooftop Hang

Marc Jacobs is on a run of successful campaigns, enlisting niche meme stars to front videos featuring their line of “THE” Items, like The Sack Bag and The Tote Bag. They just launched “THE SUNGLASSES,” and of course had to celebrate. They enlisted Laila! and The Dare to perform and DJ, respectively, on the Nine Orchard rooftop, where Jacquelyn Jablonski, Olivia O’Brien, and more all took home a pair of the sunnies and posed at the photo booth to show off their new shades.

Laura Harrier & Reformation’s Sunset Tower Bash

Reformation’s latest collaboration was with actress Laura Harrier, and to celebrate the already mostly sold out capsule, Harrier brought the girls out, including Stephanie Shepherd, Tyrell Hampton, and more to Sunset Tower in West Hollywood for an intimate dinner at the Tower Bar, followed by dancing to Kitty Ca$h’s beats and lots (and lots) of dirty martinis and cigs on the patio.

Louis Vuitton’s Hamptons Garden Party

Ain’t no party like a Hamptons garden party — especially one thrown by Louis Vuitton. The Hamptons, like clockwork, becomes a playground for the ultra fashionable come summer, and Louis Vuitton capitalized on this by having the trio of Natalie Massenet, Derek Blasberg, Marie-Chantal of Greece host a daytime bash with Tinx, Rachel Zoe, and Louisa Jacobson all in tow to sip on fizzy drinks and play LV-monogrammed lawn games.

Spotify’s Songs of Summer Sunset Concert

The William Vale rooftop has hosted many a party, but Spotify aimed to stand out from the pack with the help of two accomplished singers who are still in the running for song of the summer: Tinashe and Tommy Richman, who both have viral, chart-topping songs out. They performed their sets to a crowd of eager fans while the sun set over Manhattan.

Net-A-Porter’s Summer Soirée

Just in case one Hamptons party didn’t give you enough FOMO and make you check the Jitney schedule for this weekend, check out Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER’s annual summer dinner hosted by Alison Loehnis. The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill served as the casual yet stunning backdrop for the likes of Ella Hunt, Tinx, and Ego Nwodim to enjoy dinner and a catch up over the massive table situated under the museum’s open air barn.

Sophie Turner & St-Germain’s Fizzy Cocktail Hour

A signature summer cocktail is a must-have for any It Girl who wants to make ordering at crowded bars somewhat streamlined, and Sophie Turner is here to help. She’s now the face of St-Germain, and to celebrate she bartended for guests at Bergdorf Goodman, whipping up Hugo Spritzes for attendees, which we might have to add to our cocktail power ranking for its freshness and drinkability.

ESSX’s Anniversary Party

To celebrate the storefront’s one year anniversary, ESSX took over fashion’s favorite Manhattan venue, Boom Boom Room at The Standard, with DJs Venus X, Jubilee, Justin Strauss, Guillaume Berg, and Alexis de la Rosa holding court at the turntable. Ella Emhoff, Raul Lopez, Brandon Blackwood, Honey Balenciaga, Gia Kuan and more of downtown’s scene-iest gathered for the retail store’s all-night-long, savvy soirée.