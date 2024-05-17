Francesca Scorsese Toasts To Saks & More Party Photos You Missed

The migratory patterns of party people dictates that after the Met Gala comes the flight to Cannes (don’t worry — we have that, too), but there were still some FOMO-inducing parties being held stateside. From a couple of splashy fashion dinners to a Kendall Jenner- and Hailey Bieber-backed streetwear brand’s Soho pop-up, see all the events you missed this week.

Saks Social Club’s Dinner

Yes, that’s the place with the burger that’s very hard to get into. On May 16, Saks hosted a dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib to celebrate Saks Social Club, its luxury brand ambassador program. Guests included Chanel Iman, NYLON It Girl Francesca Scorsese, Emily DiDonato, and more, who were all treated to a seafood tower and custom caviar martinis before finding their seat assignments via personalized engraved steak knives.

Francesca Scorsese BFA Chanel Iman BFA Emily DiDonato BFA Jessica Wang BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Sézane & Laura Brown’s DEMAIN Dinner

In honor of Sézane’s philanthropic program DEMAIN and the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, longtime friend of the brand Laura Brown brought a fashion-y group to Altro Paradiso on May 16. The Gilded Age’s Louisa Jacobson, Sarita Choudhury and Katerina Tannenbaum from And Just Like That, and Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies all listened to how DEMAIN has raised and distributed $7 million to support 20 nonprofit organizations globally before enjoying a family-style meal and French ‘80s tunes courtesy of DJs va$htie and Amrit.

Laura Brown BFA Chloe Wise BFA Quentin Jones BFA Brie Welch BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Mel Ottenberg’s Talk At The RealReal

Here’s a new search for you: Prada SS96, as recommended by Mel Ottenberg, who said it was the first thing he looked up when he started pulling his super-selective edit for The RealReal together. On May 15, Ottenberg joined stylist Lynette Nylander in conversation at the retailer’s Soho boutique, where they discussed Norma Kamali sheath dresses and the return of the ‘80s in front of an audience that included Mischa Barton, Molly Ringwald, and Beverly Nguyen.

Mel Ottenberg Zev Starr-Tambor Lynette Nylander Zev Starr-Tambor Beverly Nguyen Zev Starr-Tambor Mischa Barton Zev Starr-Tambor 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Siegelman Stable’s Spring 2024 Pop-Up

The celebrity-approved streetwear brand popped up in Soho on May 10, bringing a packed dance floor and a custom betting booth. Known for their classic two-tone caps, the label celebrated its new, ‘80s-inspired collection of tracksuits, T-shirts, and an expanded core collection. Samantha Nik, associate director of talent strategy and brand experience at Bustle, says the event “felt like a New York reunion” where guests left with new hats and limited-edition ashtrays.