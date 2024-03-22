Awards season may be over, but that doesn’t mean celebrities are all slipping out of the spotlight. There are movies to premiere, appearances to make, and products to launch, all of which provide a reason for our favorites stars to go out and get glammed up.

As spring heats up, more casual and playful styles feel like a breath of fresh air after a months-long marathon of high-fashion, formal looks. Gisele Bündchen, for example, charmed at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing her tousled waves flipped into an effortless side part (take that, Gen Z). On the opposite coast, Kylie Jenner gave her best ’90s-supermodel impression with a bouncy, layered haircut while promoting her new canned vodka-soda line.

Which is all to say that not every great beauty moment needs to be over-the-top to be memorable. Read on for the best celebrity hair and makeup moments that stuck in our minds this week.

Gisele Bündchen’s Side Part

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The model’s signature golden-blonde hair looked both casually windswept and runway-ready as she made her way through New York for her appearance on The Tonight Show.

Kacey Musgraves’ Business-Casual Bun

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a turtleneck and her hair pulled into polished high bun, Kacey Musgraves brought business-casual beauty to the Sirius XM Studio this week.

Kylie Jenner’s ’90s Blowout

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Rachpoot The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Kylie Jenner might have been 3 years old when the ’90s ended, but that didn’t stop her from pulling off a layer-heavy haircut complete with a bouncy blowout.

Joey King & Sabrina Carpenter’s BFF Bangs

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

At the after-party for the premiere of We Were The Lucky Ones, Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter took a friendly photo that also showed off their allegiance to different bold bang styles.

Keke Palmer’s Silver Shadow

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keke Palmer looked dapper in a menswear-inspired suit to host the NAACP Image Awards Awards, but her smoky silver shadow and fanned-out lashes kept her beauty look ultra-femme.

McKenna Grace’s Blair Waldorf Headband

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

We’ve said it before: 2014 is back — and McKenna Grace’s Gossip Girl-era thick headband at the photocall for her new movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is only more evidence.

Anok Yai’s Finger Waves

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

For the Mugler Fragrance celebration, guest of honor Anok Yai channeled a retro Hollywood movie star in a red velvet dress, major jewels, and the perfect vintage hairstyle to go with the ensemble.

Daniela Melchior’s Double Liner

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The Road House star Daniela Melchior attended the movie’s New York premiere in elegant glam, including blink-and-you’ll-miss-it double-winged eyeliner.