Snow Wife Couldn’t Have Made This Summer’s Other Hyperpop Anthem Without A Tiny Top

If you could soundtrack the wildest night of your life, Snow Wife would be what you listened to at the pregame. With melodic synth-pop beats, provocative lyrics, and an edgy theatricality reminiscent of The Fame-era Lady Gaga, the 22-year-old Los Angeles-based singer’s music might just make you feel empowered enough to kiss a stranger at the club.

“People who are unapologetic are people that accept themselves and other people around them,” the musician otherwise known as Emily Snow tells NYLON. “And I think that's always what I knew I wanted my artist project to be about.” That confidence carries through in her latest release, the 2016-inspired hit “Pool,” during which she actually did listen to a Gaga record — and used a couple of stage-tested Haus Labs beauty products. Below, see what else Snow wore, read, and referenced during the making of “Pool.”

I.AM.GIA Alohi Bikini Top

“Anytime you'll probably see me in person, I'll be wearing big sweatpants and a tiny top, or tiny bottoms and a tiny top. I usually show as much skin as I possibly can, and that has a lot to do with my music … and myself as a person, just in the sense that I want people to feel comfortable in their bodies.”

Artpop by Lady Gaga

“My favorite Lady Gaga album used to be The Fame for the majority of my life, and now, it's Artpop. Artpop is so important because it is truly a time capsule, and a time capsule that was meant to be opened to me 10 years later … And it's inspired my songwriting and my music-making for the past eight or nine months.”

Haus Labs Eyeliner & Lip Oil

“It's no secret that Lady Gaga is my favorite artist of all time, but I love Haus Labs because it shows that she pours herself as a creative into truly every single thing that she does, regardless of whether it's her music or her brand or her acting career or her fashion … And a lot of her products are really good for performance makeup, which is something I've appreciated a lot as a consumer who also primarily does performance makeup.”

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

“Olaplex has saved my hair. I put my hair through the wringer. And Tracey [Cunningham, my hairstylist], put me on to Olaplex in general. I f*cking obliterate my hair on a weekly basis, and Olaplex has saved me.”

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

“My roommate Lola is the one that put me on. And at first, I was using the super viral one that came in the pink bottle, but now I use the caramel and pistachio one, and it smells like [the beach]. I'm such a beach girl. I'm an ocean person. The only thing that makes me calm down about how hectic my life is is the fact that oceans exist. I think that that's why that scent line is just so calming to me because it genuinely just smells like you are at the f*cking beach and you have tanning lotion on.”

The Body Keeps The Score

“It's basically just about how, even though you might not attach emotional feelings to trauma and you feel like you're over it, your body remembers and your body responds to things in your life differently. And I think it's obviously helped me in songwriting to uncover, to dig deep and really write from those places again, but at the same time, it's just been helpful for me to just navigate not only the music industry, but just life in your 20s.”

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

“I'm a lip-oil wh*re and a lip-gloss wh*re, so I've honestly tried every single f*cking lip product on the market. And honestly, I use [this] as a lip balm, and it just takes the cake every time … I have the pink one, which is the best one, in my opinion.”

Awakening Intuition: Oracle Deck & Guidebook

“I used to work at a crystal shop before I was a musician. And I've always read people's oracle cards on my own throughout my life. I don't like to push spirituality on anybody that isn't there for it, but it's definitely something that has helped me cope with life. I've dealt with a lot of death in my life as well, and just feeling close to loved ones and close to my angels and my spirit guides has really helped put a lot of hardship in life into perspective for me.”

My Dog Harley

“He's right here right now. I have a little Maltipoo, and he's everything to me. He's five, so I've had him since I was 17 or 18. He's my baby.”