Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

We haven’t seen much from Bella Hadid lately, given that she’s been battling some ongoing health issues. But last week, the model suddenly re-emerged on the streets of New York City for the first time in months with not just one, but two very fashion-forward fits in the span of four days.

The 27-year-old was initially spotted leaving her sister Gigi’s NoHo apartment on Dec. 13 wearing a very ‘90s-inspired brown trench, black turtleneck, and flared black trousers. Hadid has never been one to go out in a dull outfit, so she livened up her casual look by adding a checkered shoulder bag, vintage Prada boots, and tiny Dmy by Dmy sunglasses.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A few days later, Hadid was captured alongside her friend Devon Lee Carlson for a shopping spree in the East Village. The duo stepped out on Dec. 17, with the model looking comfy and cozy in a gray knit set from Frankies Bikinis. Her OOTD consisted of a sleeveless cable-knit sweater with matching pants, paired with black leather boots and her go-to small sunglasses. Later in the evening, she threw on a black leather biker jacket and swapped out her frames for a pair of Bayonetta-esque glasses.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Below, check out the rest of the best-dressed stars from the week, including Sydney Sweeney’s sheer ensemble at the Anyone But You red carpet, Leighton Meester’s bright red rosette gown, and more.

Sydney Sweeney

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Since the Anyone But You press tour kicked off, Sydney Sweeney has been bringing her very best looks to the red carpet back-to-back. (Speaking of which, she has to be changing in the car because how else is she knocking out multiple outfits in one day?)

While at the film’s screening in Sydney, Australia, the 26-year-old wore a head-turning sheer white gown with a plunging neckline that showed off her white bralette. She finished off with silver platforms and diamond accessories.

Alix Earle

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TikTok star and NYLON It Girl Alix Earle rang in her 23rd birthday at the Hard Rock Hotel in Miami. For the occasion, Earle donned a nude sequined maxi dress with wispy feathers on the skirt. She also wore matching elbow-length gloves and carried a Judith Leiber “Billions” clutch.

Billie Eilish

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Billie Eilish has made a slew of appearances this past week, one of them being for Jimmy Fallon. The 22-year-old singer chatted about her nearly complete album and her Grammy-nominated song “What Was I Made For” in a pink-and-green argyle sweater vest from Glassworks London. She paired it with a white tee and long denim shorts. As for accessories, she went for striped tube socks, black Osiris sneakers, and a Barbie cap.

Hailey Bieber

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has been at the forefront of the “no pants” trend all year long, and her Dec. 14 running-errands look was no different. The Rhode mogul was photographed in a red crewneck sweatshirt and matching micro-shorts, which she layered under a long wool coat by The Row. Black Mary Janes and white ankle socks dressed up the ensemble, as did a black Saint Laurent purse.

Emma Stone

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

So far, Emma Stone has been channeling old Hollywood glamour while on a press tour for Poor Things. Stone exuded high luxe at the U.K. Gala screening in London with the help of stylist Petra Flannery, who dressed the star in a custom silk Louis Vuitton gown, worn with a periwinkle shawl draped over her arms. She also wore subtle diamond accessories and metallic sandals.

Timothée Chalamet

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead of the now-released Wonka film, Timothée Chalamet arrived at the movie’s Toronto screening in an ombré plaid and black suit, leather Tom Ford boots, and a Cartier bracelet.

Leighton Meester

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leighton Meester brought out the rosette trend while attending Amazon Freevee and Prime Video’s Winter Wonderland holiday party in Culver City, California. The OG Gossip Girl star wore a ruby Silvia Tcherassi gown from the brand’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection and held a sleek white clutch.