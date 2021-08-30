Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Our favorite “maybe couple” is back at it again and we’re absolutely in love with them. On Saturday, Aug. 28, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were seen in New York City heading to lunch together.

In a recent photo from the past weekend, the actress and style icon Zoë Kravitz opted for her signature relaxed look wearing an oversized red button-down from The Row over a white tank. She completed her ‘fit with silk toffee trousers, brown velvet shoes, and an ascot satin tote bag, all from The Row. She also wore rounded sunglasses from Matsuda Eyewear.

RIght by her side, Channing Tatum went for a simple “System of a Down” band tee, army green pants, black sneakers, and black sunglasses.

This isn’t the first time the iconic duo were seen together. The Pussy Island co-stars have started an internet frenzy, sparking dating rumors over the past couple of weeks. Although their relationship has yet to be confirmed, the pair seem inseparable, with news like Tatum following Kravitz’s fan accounts. That’s real #couplegoals right there.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Beyoncé in Vivienne Westwood, Bella Hadid’s fall-ready ensemble, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion looked stunning (as always) at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club celebration. Styled by Zerina Akers, the H-Town hottie wore a white off-the-shoulder dress from Khaite.

Amandla Stenberg

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg was seen in New York City in a distressed multicolored crochet top. She wore a black tank underneath and finished the look with black jeans with slits on the sides, black thigh-high boots, and a snakeskin crossbody bag.

Beyoncé

One thing Beyoncé is gonna do is serve us a LOOK. Styled by kjmoody, our Queen Bey wore a purple-and-yellow checkered tailored jacket and cropped trousers from Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2021 collection. Underneath the blazer, she wore a knitted lavender top from Raf Simons. She finished the outfit with plum mules from Bottega Veneta, a purple Le Chiquito bag from Jacquemus, and Fendi cat-eye sunglasses.

Bella Hadid

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Fall is right around the corner and our beloved trendsetter Bella Hadid is already ahead of the game. Hadid was seen bundled up in London in a navy blue quilted jacket and grey trousers. She paired the ensemble with a yellow scarf, sneakers, and a fuzzy leopard print bag – our favorite fall essential.

Dua Lipa

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Last week, Dua Lipa was seen in London rocking a pink and red striped crochet bucket hat, another one of our fall favorite must-haves. She paired the knitted hat a black leather jacket from Balenciaga, a Flintstones graphic tee, red pants, and a black handbag from Bottega Veneta.

Addison Rae

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae attended the He’s All That premiere in a white gown from Versace’s Spring 2004 collection, styled by Law Roach. Rae finished the vintage look with heels adorned with feather detailing from Le Silla.

Halsey

Halsey arrived at the premiere of their musical film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power wearing a mesh mini dress embellished with a crystal heart from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 1998 collection. They completed the ensemble with accessories, including a rope-like choker with a Victorian-inspired cross, crafted by Loree Rodkin, and a pair of classic “red-bottoms” Christian Louboutin pumps. Halsey amped up the all-black look with matching sheer thigh-high stockings with garters from Agent Provocateur, long gloves, and a veil.

Lori Harvey

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Our girl-crush Lori Harvey was spotted in Los Angeles sporting a white bralette with baggy jeans from Vetements. She paired the off-duty ‘fit with green sandals and a knotted handbag, both from Bottega Veneta.

Alexa Chung

Neil Mockford/Getty Images/Courtesy of Mulberry

Fashion mogul Alexa Chung was seen in London wearing a black vest and white pants. She paired the outfit with black strappy sandals, black sunglasses, and carried a tan shoulder bag from her very own collab with Mulberry.

Lily Collins

Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Courtesy of Cartier

Lily Collins looked darling at the Cartier event. She wore a couture peplum ensemble by Ronald Van Der Kemp and added the perfect amount of bling with jewelry from Cartier.

Dove Cameron

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Dove Cameron dazzled in a golden strapless dress by Dundas and gold heels. She completed the look with a black Tyler Ellis handbag and jewelry by Cartier.

Dixie D’Amelio

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Internet superstar and singer Dixie D’Amelio was spotted in New York City wearing a white collared cropped top with denim jeans. She finished the outfit with white sneakers, a black crossbody, and black sunglasses.

Lizzo

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lizzo knows how to make a statement when it comes to fashion. The singer was seen at a restaurant wearing a custom black tank with the words “Fake Boobs” stamped on the front, and fringe denim shorts embellished with crystals. She completed the look with a customized “Lizzo” minibag, black boots, black shield sunglasses, and large hoop earrings.