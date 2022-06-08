7 Denim Trends That Are Going To Be Everywhere This Summer

If you’re anything like us, even the thought of jeans in the summer makes you overheat. But luckily, there’s still plenty of ways to wear denim during the warm-weather months. Corset tops, vests, skirts, and baggy shorts are just a few of the already-trending items that serve as a stylish alternative to your standard pair of blue jeans.

Denim from every era seems to be back in our wardrobes, as well, and most significantly, styles of the ‘90s and early 2000s. From the dreaded low-rise to ankle-grazing maxi skirts, denim items that were never expected to return are now some of the hottest on the market. Another exciting development of this resurgence is the revival of brands like Jordache and Diesel that do denim so well. Plus, upcycled and vintage denim are just as exciting as a new look from the runway, making vintage shopping for jeans spike in high demand.

If you’re in the market to add some denim to your summer wardrobe, or you’re looking for updated versions of now-nostalgic styles, we’ve picked out the trending styles to shop, below.

Summer 2022 Denim Trend No. 1: Baggy Shorts

Piggy-backing off the massive baggy jeans trend, baggy shorts are our summer go-to for nailing the oversized throwback look. A nod to skater shorts and ‘90s grunge, these low-slung, mid-length denim shorts are perfect over a pair of boxers or with a baby tee. Size up to ensure a loose and easy fit.

Summer 2022 Denim Trend No. 2: Mini Skirts

It comes as no surprise that mini skirts continue to be on our trend radar as temperatures and hemlines rise simultaneously. Daring denim minis are definitely in our summer repertoire with ultra-short styles from buzzy brand Diesel and in playful pleated silhouettes from Poster Grl. Suns out, legs out for summer 2022.

Summer 2022 Denim Trend 3: Ivory Wash

For a more muted and refined denim look, opt for a subtle ivory wash. The trendier alternate to blue or stark white jeans, this muted tone is still fresh and summery but much cooler. An ivory denim wash comes in all forms, from a mini skirt to a baggy short.

Summer 2022 Denim Trend No. 4: Corset Tops

Canadian tuxedos have entered the chat and tons of celebrities are adopting a denim corset or bra as their top of choice. Recent sightings include Dua Lipa in a top-to-boot Fendace look and Megan Thee Stallion in a lace-up top and jeans. Wear these with a coordinating denim bottom or over a neutral top or dress.

Summer 2022 Denim Trend No. 5: Overalls

A kitschy but classic denim trend for the casual summer months is the overall. A staple of ‘90s hip-hop fashion, the overall fits into fashion’s revival era and comes in many versions, from oversized to shorts. Wear these with some of your other Y2K faves, like white tanks, baby tees, and chunky flatforms.

Summer 2022 Denim Trend No. 6: Maxi Skirts

With the resurgence of nearly every early-aughts and ‘90s trend, maxi skirts are on the rise, especially in denim. If you haven’t been seeing this look across the internet, prepare to see this trend all over your Explore and For You pages from your choice influencers and celebrities very soon. For warmer temperatures, choose a denim maxi skirt with a high slit and mid-to-light wash and pair it with sneakers or heeled boots.

Summer 2022 Denim Trend No. 7: Vests

The denim vest is making its return and not in an exaggerated ‘80s silhouette or rebel-biker style, but rather a tailored ‘70s fit worn as a top. Use this piece to complete your Canadian tuxedo look with a mini skirt or baggy shorts. This trend is likely to be seen on your favorite celebrities and internet stars for both summer and into fall.