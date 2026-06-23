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The Biarritz Baddie & 4 More Swimwear Archetypes For Summer 2026

Pick your bikini (or board-short) fighter.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sweaty girls and haters of knits, rejoice: Summer has landed. Our vacations are booked (and we’ve already taken some, don’t worry) and our inspiration boards for our carry-ons are overflowing with ideas on how to take on the beach, pool, and boat. The swimwear mood for 2026 feels indebted to current moments like America’s 250th anniversary and the sporting events getting even the most anti-soccer among us to revel in community and jerseys. We’ve taken stock of the best inspiration to help style out your bikinis and one-pieces this summer. Whether you already have a drawer full of stringy tops and bottoms and just need help with an outfit equation or you’re heading into your next vacation with a blank slate, we have an archetype that will fit your mood. Keep reading to see what we are wearing where this summer.

The American Prep Revivalist

Nostalgia for a simpler, stripe-covered look is all over the mood board for designers both at home and abroad. Maybe it’s the semiquincentennial, or maybe it’s the refreshing way a California-meets-Nantucket aesthetic feels after a lull in polo shirts and kitschy prints. Whatever the case may be, we are feeling the country-club-lite moment, thanks in part to brands like J.Crew who are tapping into the summer-camp feel without sacrificing individuality (or maturity). Don’t be afraid to pattern-clash and pile it all on, and make sure at least one striped item makes it to your beach day.

J.Crew Summer 2026Courtesy of J.Crew
Halter-Neck Bikini Top
J.Crew
$79.50
see on j.crew
Ronnie Bikini Bottom
J.Crew
$79.50
see on j.crew
The Featherlight Everything Shirt in Peony
Soldout.nyc
$195
see on soldout.nyc
Crochet Short With Contrast Stripe
J.Crew
$59.50
$69.50
see on j.crew
Lily Pigments
Tkees
$65
see on tkees
The All-Over Striped Tote
Kule
$228
see on kule

The Long-Game Player

Big shorts are a must-have this summer, whether for a dinner or by the pool. Dries Van Noten’s board shorts felt compelling with a smattering of sparkle on the side. We’re channeling the Santa Cruz surfer feel with knee-length shorts, offset by an itty-bitty bikini top, androgynous accessories, and a statement necklace.

Dries van Noten Spring/Summer 2026Olga Gasnier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Renata Bikini Top
Gimaguas
$86
see on gimaguas
Logo Boardshort
Wahine
$120
Dewi Cotton Tank Top
Flore Flore
$95
see on moda operandi
The Flora Sandal in Liquorice Suede
A.Emery
$230
see on a.emery
Shell Pendant Necklace
Tory Burch
$180
$300
see on shopbop
Red Lara Stones Tote
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
$318
$475
see on ssense

The Sportiest Spice

The mood of the summer is indeed athletic, between buying jerseys for the World Cup and reveling in the Knicks win in New York until September. There are plenty of collections to make yourself feel like the surfer or skater you never were; keep the rest of the look decidedly casual too, and don’t be afraid to borrow from the boys when it comes to layering pieces like denim shorts and carry-all bags with cargo pockets.

Roxy x MiaouCourtesy of Roxy
Jinx Tank & Blank Short
Roxy x Miaou
$290
see on miaou
The Essex Long Baggy Short
Madewell
$88
see on madewell
PH4197U
Polo Sport
$160
see on sunglass hut
Jelly Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
$140
see on net-a-porter
Vincle L Messenger Bag
Hereu x Carrer
$550
see on hereu
Paracord Wrap Anklet
Chan Luu
$145
see on chan luu

The Riviera Diva

If Americana isn’t your vibe, consider the queen of Cannes, Bella Hadid. She tapped into the Jane Birkin-approved way to take a Southern France vacation; that is, with babydoll dresses, a patterned bikini, and oversized sunglasses. A straw bag feels right here, but don’t sacrifice utility for the look: Ensure your pick is sturdy enough for the train back to the city.

Bella HadidBackgrid
Cordelia Dress
Dôen
$298
see on doen
Shadowplay Sunglasses
Prada
$555
see on prada
Capri Top in Sardinia Stripe
Monday Swimwear
$113
see on monday swimwear
Formentera Bottom in Sardinia Stripe
Monday Swimwear
$97
see on monday swimwear
Annie Ankle Strap Sandal in Burnt Umber Leather
Larroudé
$290
see on larroudé
Small Triomphe Beads Basket
Celine
$1,800
see on celine

The Biarritz Baddie

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel is rife with inspiration for both the city dweller and the quirky seaside maximalist inside all of us. While we can’t shop the Cruise collection until later this year, embrace the wild side with a tie-front patterned swimsuit paired with a menswear-inspired topper. The heroes here, though, are the accessories: The jewelry should be offensively big, and the more your hats and bags look like you stole them from a distant aunt with a pottery obsession, the better.

Chanel Cruise 2027Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Aster Paisley Scarf Tie Bikini
Zimmermann
$295
see on saks fifth avenue
Kerim Stripe Top
Lovers and Friends
$147
$198
see on revolve
Aurelia Tote Bag in White Lace
Reformation
$298
see on reformation
Cloche Hat
Chanel
$0
see on chanel
Mules
Chanel
$1,800
see on chanel
Pendant Earrings
Chanel
$1,050
see on chanel