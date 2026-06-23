The Biarritz Baddie & 4 More Swimwear Archetypes For Summer 2026

Sweaty girls and haters of knits, rejoice: Summer has landed. Our vacations are booked (and we’ve already taken some, don’t worry) and our inspiration boards for our carry-ons are overflowing with ideas on how to take on the beach, pool, and boat. The swimwear mood for 2026 feels indebted to current moments like America’s 250th anniversary and the sporting events getting even the most anti-soccer among us to revel in community and jerseys. We’ve taken stock of the best inspiration to help style out your bikinis and one-pieces this summer. Whether you already have a drawer full of stringy tops and bottoms and just need help with an outfit equation or you’re heading into your next vacation with a blank slate, we have an archetype that will fit your mood. Keep reading to see what we are wearing where this summer.

The American Prep Revivalist

Nostalgia for a simpler, stripe-covered look is all over the mood board for designers both at home and abroad. Maybe it’s the semiquincentennial, or maybe it’s the refreshing way a California-meets-Nantucket aesthetic feels after a lull in polo shirts and kitschy prints. Whatever the case may be, we are feeling the country-club-lite moment, thanks in part to brands like J.Crew who are tapping into the summer-camp feel without sacrificing individuality (or maturity). Don’t be afraid to pattern-clash and pile it all on, and make sure at least one striped item makes it to your beach day.

J.Crew Summer 2026 Courtesy of J.Crew

The Long-Game Player

Big shorts are a must-have this summer, whether for a dinner or by the pool. Dries Van Noten’s board shorts felt compelling with a smattering of sparkle on the side. We’re channeling the Santa Cruz surfer feel with knee-length shorts, offset by an itty-bitty bikini top, androgynous accessories, and a statement necklace.

Dries van Noten Spring/Summer 2026 Olga Gasnier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Sportiest Spice

The mood of the summer is indeed athletic, between buying jerseys for the World Cup and reveling in the Knicks win in New York until September. There are plenty of collections to make yourself feel like the surfer or skater you never were; keep the rest of the look decidedly casual too, and don’t be afraid to borrow from the boys when it comes to layering pieces like denim shorts and carry-all bags with cargo pockets.

Roxy x Miaou Courtesy of Roxy

The Riviera Diva

If Americana isn’t your vibe, consider the queen of Cannes, Bella Hadid. She tapped into the Jane Birkin-approved way to take a Southern France vacation; that is, with babydoll dresses, a patterned bikini, and oversized sunglasses. A straw bag feels right here, but don’t sacrifice utility for the look: Ensure your pick is sturdy enough for the train back to the city.

Bella Hadid Backgrid

The Biarritz Baddie

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel is rife with inspiration for both the city dweller and the quirky seaside maximalist inside all of us. While we can’t shop the Cruise collection until later this year, embrace the wild side with a tie-front patterned swimsuit paired with a menswear-inspired topper. The heroes here, though, are the accessories: The jewelry should be offensively big, and the more your hats and bags look like you stole them from a distant aunt with a pottery obsession, the better.