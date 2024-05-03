Myha'la & Valentino Painted The Town (And A Library) Red & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Daily Front Row’s Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier Phil Faraone/Getty Images Amelia Gray Phil Faraone/Getty Images Rachel Goodwin and Sarah Michelle Gellar Phil Faraone/Getty Images Doja Cat Phil Faraone/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

On April 28, the Daily Front Row celebrated eight years of the Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The event took over the celebrity-favorite Beverly Hills Hotel for the evening, thanks in partnership to the night’s official host, Fiji Water. The night brought out Hollywood’s finest, from legends like Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar to music industry titans like Doja Cat.

Lewis Hamilton & WhatsApp’s Empire State Building Takeover

Before heading south for the Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 driver — and arguably the sport’s biggest star — Lewis Hamilton took a pit stop in New York City for a special Whatsapp party on April 29. Together, they took over the Empire State Building, projecting a dynamic light show onto the seminal Manhattan skyscraper’s facade. Mercedes AMG Petronas team principle Toto Wolff was also in attendance alongside Hamilton, as well as a slew of fans, from giggling civilians to A-listers like Rauw Alejandro and Cynthia Erivo.

Spectators at WhatsApp Viewing Party Sansho Scott / BFA Rauw Alejandro and Lewis Hamilton Sansho Scott / BFA The Empire State Building Sansho Scott / BFA DJ Amrit Tietz Sansho Scott / BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

CULTURED Magazine & Valentino’s CULT 100

On April 29, CULTURED Magazine celebrated the launch of their inaugural CULT 100 List with a party hosted in partnership with Maison Valentino at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York City. Trailblazers across industries gathered to celebrate The CULT 100, the 100 luminaries from the worlds of art, film, literature, fashion, food, and film who shape culture today. The evening was highlighted by a special reading by cover star and poet Ocean Vuong and concluded with a captivating performance by Kelsey Lu. The night was packed with culture’s leading stars, from Bowen Yang to Myha’la to Dianna Agron and beyond.

Memphy Brendon Cook Myha'la Krista Schlueter Bowen Yang and Celeste Yim Krista Schlueter Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Ann Dexter-Jones Krista Schlueter 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Jimmy Choo’s Spring/Summer 2024 Eyewear Collection

On April 30, Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi celebrated a major first: the brand’s inaugural eyewear collection. In partnership with EssilorLuxottica, Choi hosted a cocktail event at a private residence in Beverly Hills with view of the vast Los Angeles skyline at sunset. Guests like Lana Condor, Lori Harvey, and Selma Blair enjoyed golden hour, new sunglasses, and a soundtrack by DJ Amrit.

DJ Amrit Images courtesy of Jimmy Choo by Jojo Korsh Sandra Choi Images courtesy of Jimmy Choo by Jojo Korsh Selma Blair Images courtesy of Jimmy Choo by Jojo Korsh Cynthia Erivo Images courtesy of Jimmy Choo by Jojo Korsh 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

3.1 Phillip Lim’s Crafting Selfhood

On April 30, 3.1 Phillip Lim presented Crafting Selfhood, an exhibition of Asian American female identifying artists and designers on display at the brand’s flagship store for AAPI Month. The exhibition features ceramics and sculptural objects — which fuse heritage, identity, and, sly humor — from 13 artists, including Myung Jin Kim and Janny Beak.