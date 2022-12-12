Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: December 12, 2022
The best easy '90s updos to try on your next night out, Taylor Russell’s style evolution, and more.
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
TRY ONE OF THESE '90S-INSPIRED UPDOS FOR YOUR NEXT NIGHT OUT
Throwback hairstyles continue to trend—like this viral bun on TikTok—and there's truly a style for every occasion, person, and hair type. Here's a history lesson that also doubles as hair inspo, because we're alllll about efficiency. READ MORE
11 TRAVEL GIFTS FOR YOUR FREQUENT FLIER FRIEND
Every friend group has a person who makes traveling their entire personality — you know the type: They have the airplane emoji in their bio, they're constantly waxing poetic about the Delta Sky Club, and they refuse to shut up about their credit card's airline points. Their obsession with constantly being 30,000 feet in the air does have a silver lining, though: They're gonna love one of these gifts. READ MORE
TAYLOR RUSSELL'S STYLE EVOLUTION, FROM INDIE FILMS TO IT GIRL
Whether the Bones And All actor plays up a monochromatic, black-and-white aesthetic or occasionally wears pops of color, it's never a dull moment when she steps onto the red carpet boasting avant-garde fashion. As fashion’s latest It Girl (and newly minted Loewe ambassador) who everyone loves to watch blossom, we are excited to see what Russell serves us next. READ MORE
DICKIES & GUCCI VAULT DROP A SPARKLING, STUDDED HOLIDAY COLLAB
Many of us already treat our Dickies like luxury items: the iconic workwear-turned-streetwear brand is famously flexible for any setting. Now, Dickies is getting the official designer treatment straight from the Gucci Vault. READ MORE
FURTHER READING
→ 10 PLUS-SIZE VINTAGE CLOTHING BRANDS TO SHOP ONLINE & IN STORE
→ THE SKIN CARE TRENDS THAT WILL BE EVERYWHERE IN 2023
→ AN UNBIASED REVIEW OF MOONCAT NAIL POLISH
Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the NYLON daily newsletter.