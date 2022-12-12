A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

TRY ONE OF THESE '90S-INSPIRED UPDOS FOR YOUR NEXT NIGHT OUT

Throwback hairstyles continue to trend—like this viral bun on TikTok—and there's truly a style for every occasion, person, and hair type. Here's a history lesson that also doubles as hair inspo, because we're alllll about efficiency. READ MORE

11 TRAVEL GIFTS FOR YOUR FREQUENT FLIER FRIEND

Every friend group has a person who makes traveling their entire personality — you know the type: They have the airplane emoji in their bio, they're constantly waxing poetic about the Delta Sky Club, and they refuse to shut up about their credit card's airline points. Their obsession with constantly being 30,000 feet in the air does have a silver lining, though: They're gonna love one of these gifts. READ MORE

TAYLOR RUSSELL'S STYLE EVOLUTION, FROM INDIE FILMS TO IT GIRL

Whether the Bones And All actor plays up a monochromatic, black-and-white aesthetic or occasionally wears pops of color, it's never a dull moment when she steps onto the red carpet boasting avant-garde fashion. As fashion’s latest It Girl (and newly minted Loewe ambassador) who everyone loves to watch blossom, we are excited to see what Russell serves us next. READ MORE

DICKIES & GUCCI VAULT DROP A SPARKLING, STUDDED HOLIDAY COLLAB

Many of us already treat our Dickies like luxury items: the iconic workwear-turned-streetwear brand is famously flexible for any setting. Now, Dickies is getting the official designer treatment straight from the Gucci Vault. READ MORE

