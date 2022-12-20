A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 19, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

THIS WEEK, JUPITER ENTERS ARIES — HERE'S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOUR ZODIAC SIGN

Are you ready to blast off? As of December 20, Jupiter is back in Aries, where it will inspire, awaken and initiate until May. What happens when the biggest, boldest planet in our solar system hits the sign of action, conflict and independence? And how will this spark of fire and friction play out for you in 2023? Consult our guide for all you need to know. READ MORE

MEET THE DERM CUTTING THROUGH THE NOISE OF ONLINE SKIN CARE ADVICE

Since 2018, Shereene Idriss she has been educating the masses on Instagram stories — often from the comfort of her bed and pjs — sharing straightforward facts and answers to her followers’ questions. “When I first started, there were doctors and colleagues asking, ‘Are you sure you want to do this from bed? You’re just giving out information?’” she told NYLON.

But her no-BS attitude and casual delivery ultimately created followings across Instagram, YouTube, and now, TikTok. Dr. Idriss chatted with NYLON about creating a social media presence, the biggest skin care misconceptions, and her new line, PillowtalkDerm. READ MORE

NYLON'S GUIDE TO SWEDEN'S SMÅLAND

As gorpcore continues its rise alongside a renewed enthusiasm for the great outdoors, you’d be wise to consider Sweden on your short list of places to truly experience the breadth of what nature has to offer — especially if you hone in on the scenic Southern region of Småland. Home to ABBA, IKEA, and more, this iconic part of the country deserves a slot on your summer vacation itinerary. READ MORE

