“COLD GIRL” BEAUTY IS TIKTOK’S MOST BAFFLING WINTER TREND

As we venture closer to winter, creators and influencers online have been preparing for the cold months with some seasonally appropriate trends. This has manifested in adorable “I’m cold” makeup tutorials, which show essentially the winterized version of your favorite summer makeup trends. READ MORE

A BRITNEY SPEARS-INSPIRED MUSICAL IS COMING TO BROADWAY

Once Upon A One More Time will be a musical that reworks classic fairytales, retelling the stories of Cinderella, Snow White, and the Little Mermaid through a feminist lens. READ MORE

TRENDING

ARIANA GRANDE IS FULLY IN HER JENNIFER COOLIDGE BLONDE ERA

For the past year, Ariana Grande has been experimenting with her look, noticeably ditching her deep shade of faux tan and beginning to try out different hair and makeup styles. Now, it seems she is embracing a new style, dying her usually brunette hair a bright blonde. READ MORE

YOUR NATAL SATURN PLACEMENT IN ASTROLOGY, EXPLAINED

No matter how well you can pretend that you’re a grownup, you’re not ready for Saturn’s unsparing audit. With the icy glare of Miranda Priestly and the bleak punctiliousness of Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Saturn inspects and exposes all your weaknesses and hypocrisies. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

