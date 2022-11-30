Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: November 29, 2022
How to get Hailey Bieber’s birthday makeup and hair look, the Balenciaga scandal explained, and more.
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 29, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
LET HAILEY BIEBER’S BIRTHDAY MAKEUP INFLUENCE YOUR NEXT NIGHT OUT LOOK
The "get ready with me" video shows the star jamming to Drake as she does her entire night out routine — from skin care to makeup and hair — for her 26th birthday celebration in Tokyo. READ MORE
AN EXHAUSTIVE BREAKDOWN OF THE BALENCIAGA CONTROVERSY
Balenciaga's controversial campaign has spun out into lawsuits, satanic accusations, a statement from Kim Kardashian, and a hysterical press cycle. READ MORE
TRENDING
KIM PETRAS DEFENDS WORKING WITH DR. LUKE (AGAIN) AS KESHA TRIAL APPROACHES
JENNA ORTEGA’S CHILDHOOD HOBBIES INCLUDED ANIMAL AUTOPSIES
RED VELVET’S “ON A RIDE” & 9 OTHER NEW SONGS OUT THIS WEEK
MEGAN THEE STALLION SAYS A NEW ALBUM & WORLD TOUR IS COMING IN 2023
AUBREY PLAZA’S DIRECTORIAL PLANS INVOLVE FILLING THE “FEMALE TIM BURTON SPOT”
Noted cool girl Aubrey Plaza has been dazzling us in Season 2 of The White Lotus with her signature deadpan delivery and whip smart dialogue. We’d expect nothing less — but soon, we will be getting even more from the actor, who wrote and will soon direct a feature. READ MORE
KOSAR ALI IS A MET GALA AFICIONADO
The Dangerous Liasons star talked to NYLON about her transition from film to TV, her Met Gala obsession, and McDonalds. READ MORE
FURTHER READING
HOW THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB MOVIE CAPTURED TEEN STYLE IN THE '90S
DO I HAVE TO TELL MY CRUSH THAT I SLEPT WITH HER EX?
ELIZABETH DEBICKI EXPLAINS HER APPROACH TO THE CROWN’S MOST DEBATED SCENE
Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the NYLON daily newsletter.