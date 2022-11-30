A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 29, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

LET HAILEY BIEBER’S BIRTHDAY MAKEUP INFLUENCE YOUR NEXT NIGHT OUT LOOK

The "get ready with me" video shows the star jamming to Drake as she does her entire night out routine — from skin care to makeup and hair — for her 26th birthday celebration in Tokyo. READ MORE

AN EXHAUSTIVE BREAKDOWN OF THE BALENCIAGA CONTROVERSY

Balenciaga's controversial campaign has spun out into lawsuits, satanic accusations, a statement from Kim Kardashian, and a hysterical press cycle. READ MORE

TRENDING

AUBREY PLAZA’S DIRECTORIAL PLANS INVOLVE FILLING THE “FEMALE TIM BURTON SPOT”

Noted cool girl Aubrey Plaza has been dazzling us in Season 2 of The White Lotus with her signature deadpan delivery and whip smart dialogue. We’d expect nothing less — but soon, we will be getting even more from the actor, who wrote and will soon direct a feature. READ MORE

KOSAR ALI IS A MET GALA AFICIONADO

The Dangerous Liasons star talked to NYLON about her transition from film to TV, her Met Gala obsession, and McDonalds. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

