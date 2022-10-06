A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 5, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

KRISTEN STEWART BROUGHT BACK HER MULLET

In keeping with the undone, imperfect, and rebellious vibes at PFW, Kristen Stewart just took the grunge crown at the Chanel show. She sported a fresh new pixie mullet that looked reminiscent of her The Runaways-era hair and also evoked modern grunge. READ MORE

FLORENCE PUGH IS A GOTHIC NURSE IN AN EERIE NEW TRAILER

Our girl is always booked and busy: up next, she is starring in The Wonder. Set in the Irish Midlands in 1862, the film centers around a young girl who is miraculously alive after refusing to eat for four months. Pugh plays a nurse who is hired to observe the child and investigate her case — which of course, is more sinister than it seems. READ MORE

TRENDING

50 ARTISTS MADE AN ALBUM FOR ABORTION RIGHTS

Over 50 artists, including Soccer Mommy, Tegan and Sara, Wet Leg, Cat Powers, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, Death Cab For Cutie, Sleater-Kinney, and PUP are all a part of the upcoming benefit album, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All. The record will include new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from the participating artists. One hundred percent of the album’s net proceeds will be donated to various non-profit organizations working to provide abortion care access. READ MORE

FKA TWIGS AND ETHEL CAIN ARE NOW MIU MIU MODELS

The Italian fashion house tapped musicians (Miu-sicians?) FKA Twigs and Ethel Cain to walk in its show on the final day of fashion month. Bella Hadid, the busiest model at fashion week, Emily Ratajkowski and Miranda July walked, too. READ MORE

READING LIST