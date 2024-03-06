NYLON's Obsessed: Here's What NYLON Editors Loved All February Long

Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and entertainment picks.

FASHION

Bottega Veneta Città Bag

“A perfect bag for Fashion Month, Bottega Veneta’s new Città style will carry me (and my things) far from New York to Paris. I particularly love this burgundy hue.” — Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief

Cou Cou Intimates Cardigan

“You’re telling me the perfect, delicate cardigan does exist? A true game changer in my quest to dress weather-appropriate.” — Sophia June, culture writer

Coach x Lil Nas X Drop Cargo Tote

“Inspired by ‘90s underground rave posters, this kitschy new collab from Coach and Lil Nas X adds the perfect pop of color to my usually all-black uniform and made for a fun accessory to the shows during Fashion Week.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

Sage Nation Takeshi Coat

“It’s hard to find a 100% wool coat these days so when this one went on sale I took it as a sign. Prepare to see me wrapped up in this indefinitely.” — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer

Leisure Centre in East Village, NYC

“I’m always in awe of Leisure Centre’s unparalleled vintage curation. The store’s proprietor (and general mastermind) Frank has some of the best fashion sensibilities in this town. It’s a downtown gem.” — Layla Halabian, culture editor

LUCASHEVA Translucent Pumps

“I was AMPED to wear these pumps from emerging Ukrainian brand LUCASHEVA to the shows this season. The shape is mega, and the low hourglass heel means I won’t get grumpy from not being able to walk at my usual breakneck speed.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

ENTERTAINMENT

Perfume and Pain by Anna Dorn

“Few authors are doing it like Anna Dorn, who continues to make me cackle with her menacing sense of humor. Perfume & Pain is her best yet, a total L.A. freak show that’s as propulsive and addicting as Astrid’s Patricia Highsmith pharmaceutical cocktail.” — Halabian

Red Robin x Juicy Couture

“From Ganni to Kraft mayo, everyone wants to collab with Juicy Couture. The brand’s latest cheeky partnership is with Red Robin, including this fire-engine-red velour tracksuit. Say hello to bottomless fries and bottomless camp!” — June

[Editor’s note: The limited-edition collaboration is sold out.]

Nami Kaze in Honolulu, Hawaii

“I was in Hawaii recently with HIE, and the best meal of the trip was at this Japanese-American restaurant by the seaport. Everything was stellar (and meticulously sourced), but Chef Bev’s banoffee pudding made me emotional.” — Peng

The Traitors Season 2 on Peacock

“I cannot over-stress the sheer brilliance that is The Traitors. This (faux) murderous reality show that makes its cast lie directly to the people’s faces has me screaming at my TV every Thursday.” — Steffanee Wang, music editor

BEAUTY

Dr. Jart Cicapair Sensitive Skin Moisturizer for Redness

“We’ve come to that point in the winter where it’s so dry my skin gets angry if I’m not careful. I’ve been slathering on the serum and moisturizer from this line to gently nurse my skin back to health, and I’m happy to report that it’s working.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

Sage + Sound Signature Facial

“It’s hard to find a facial that balances relaxation with satisfying extractions, but this rejuvenating treatment left my skin looking straight-up airbrushed.” — Halabian

Oribe Gel Sérum Radiance

“I went through half a tube during Fashion Week alone, and let me tell you: This stuff does not move — not even through Bubble T’s Lunar New Year party — and it dries down to an uncrunchy hold (with a bit of shimmer).” — Peng

Prada Beauty Monochrome Soft Matte Lipstick

“Anyone who knows me knows I love a crisp red lip. Prada’s new lipstick line is perfect: It’s buildable, applies smoothly without drying out my lips or moving around too much, and the matte color (shade “LACCA”) is a classic.” — Reed

Hume Supernatural Deodorant

“I’m usually scared to try a natural deodorant, but I figured winter was the best time for a test run. After running around all Fashion Week, I’m happy to report that this stuff actually works!” — Pitcher

MUSIC

“Bad Luck Bad Habit” — Alycia Lang

“With twangy guitars and gut-punch melodies charting the emotional coordinates of impulse and desire, Alycia Lang’s Mtn Laurel Recording Co. debut has arrived just in time for the current country moment.” — June

“Deeper Well” — Kacey Musgraves

“I feel like I can conquer my own Saturn return after listening to Kacey’s calming revelation about hers.” — Wang

Mitski’s The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tour

“I saw Mitski live during her one of seven shows in New York this February — and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since.” — Reed

“Both of Us” — Mat Kastella

“Mat Kastella has some primo pop sensibilities and an uncanny ability to nail a cheeky, earworm hook.” — Halabian