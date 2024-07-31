NYLON’s Obsessed: What Our Editors Couldn’t Live Without In July

Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and entertainment picks.

FASHION

LeSportsac x YOWIE Drawstring Mini Bucket Bag

“The LeSportsac-issance is coming, and Philly's coolest store YOWIE is leading the charge with their new collaboration. It sold out before I could get my hands on one, so set your alarms with me for their upcoming July restock.” - Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

OW Collection Tie Neck Bodysuit

“This bodysuit has spent hardly any time on the hanger since coming into my possession. I love the plunge neckline and wraparound skinny scarf. It makes the simplest of outfits look très chic.” - Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

Ancient Greek Sandals Xenofon Sandals

“Ancient Greek Sandals got ahead of the jelly-shoe trend with their cute jelly ballet flat, but for the more practical girlies, their leather sandals are top-tier. This sporty toe loop makes me feel a little more put together on my morning coffee run.” - Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

ENTERTAINMENT/CULTURE

Tenny's in Brooklyn, New York

“Everyone's been asking about Tenny's, the new terrace restaurant brought to you by the people behind Habibi, and I can confirm it's well-executed and a fun time in a ‘shut up and play the hits’ way.” - Chelsea Peng, managing editor

Fantasmas on HBO Max

“If you have not yet entered the world of Julio Torres, what are you waiting for? In six episodes, Fantasmas invites you even further into his brilliant, vibrant, comical genius. You might also never want to leave.” - Hattrick

Delta One Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York

“The new Delta One Lounge at JFK is so luxurious you’ll start to question why you’re leaving in the first place. With a wellness spa, a full-service restaurant, and more, I’m actually looking forward to going to the airport again — for the amenities alone.” - Reed

BEAUTY

Dune Suncare The Bod Guard Invisible Gel Sunscreen SPF 30

“Skin care and sunscreen at the same time? Yes, please. This light-as-air body gel got me through a four-day tropical getaway with zero sunburn, and the smell is perfume-worthy.” - LeBlanc [Editor’s note: Dune is also one of our favorite AAPI-owned brands.]

Tarte Creaseless Creamy Concealer

“It’s no surprise Tarte’s newest concealer is a winner considering their cult-favorite Shape Tape was a staple in my bag for years. Not only is the full-coverage, creaseless concealer seriously waterproof, it actually stays in place, too.” - Reed

Thin Wild Mercury Zuma 1975 Eau De Parfum

“Despite living on the East Coast, Zuma 1975 makes me feel like a 70’s California cool girl who lives right on the beach. It’s the perfect summer scent.” - Hattrick

MUSIC

Charm - Clairo

“Claire Cottrill's third album is like a sexy little dress, a fresh glass of natural white wine, a brisk kiss… It's the soft-rock summer album I always needed.” - LeBlanc

The Japanese House, Pier 17 Show

“I caught the Japanese House at Pier 17 in New York this month, and it did not disappoint. Not only did she play ‘Boyhood’ twice, but she brought down the house with new and old bops alike.” - Samantha Leach, associate director, special projects

Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker

“I haven’t bought a new speaker in God knows how long, and Bose’s newly released SoundLink Max was quite the upgrade. The sound quality is amazing, and I love that it fills my entire apartment with tunes all day long.” - Reed

Show Pony - Glass Animals

“This new record wouldn't rank in my top four GA albums, but this intro track (and the singles) remind me of why I got into them in the first place pre-Heat Waves.” - Peng