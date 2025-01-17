While Fashion Gets Its Beauty Sleep, The Art World Parties On

January is the unofficial month of staying inside for party rats everywhere. Some people are swearing off alcohol and joining new gyms, while others are still somehow on vacation in tropical locales before Fashion Month kicks off on Feb. 6. Either way, the news is reliably dry on the going-out front during the first few weeks of the year. However, two New York gallery openings managed to get glitterati across fashion, art, and culture off their couches and into the streets.

On Jan. 10, Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer (yes, she’s related to Audrey) opened her first solo show at Tribeca’s Sapar Contemporary Art Gallery titled The Scapegoat. The exhibit, naturally, features goats in various precarious situations, like being led to sacrificial slaughter or marooned at sea on a dinghy. After the usual gallery commingling, Ferrer and friends went a few blocks uptown to The Manner in Soho for a cocktail party in the shockingly red penthouse.

The night before, way uptown on East 89th Street, the Upper East Side got a loud start (and finish) to the evening with a jam-packed gallery opening for a trio of artists. We think you’ll know the first one: Rick Owens, who not only designs Dune-style ‘fits for hypebeasts everywhere, but creates furniture. His solo show was situated near Takuro Kuwata’s bulbous ceramics and a stone’s throw away from Miles Greenberg’s works. Greenberg is a fashion darling, popping up at many a launch party and fashion show, and his Salon94 solo exhibition, titled Desire Path, marks his first time working with marble. A major tidbit of news concerning his career is the sponsorship of Marni, who helped fund this show and will continue working with Greenberg in the future.

Greenberg brought out a similarly hybrid art-fashion crowd, and while Owens wasn’t there, his partner in life Michèle Lamy turned up and brought the fun with her. DJ Carlita and Lamy seemingly struck up a new friendship, and other art-world heavyweights like Marina Abramović, Ryan McGinley, and Jordan Roth pulled up to have a little harmless Thursday night fun. While almost every fashion person is hibernating, the art world is going full steam ahead into another busy year. Maybe they’re still riding the Basel high? Either way, if you’re ditching Dry January halfway through or just itching to get out of your apartment, check your local galleries for upcoming opportunities to check out some new paintings, pét-nat in hand. Who knows, maybe Lamy will come through.