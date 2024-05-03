Anya Taylor-Joy’s Spiky Rabanne Headdress & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

While we wait expectantly for the first Monday in May to see how our favorite celebs will dress and glam for fashion’s biggest night, it’s clear that some are already in the spirit — whether or not they will be attending the event in New York.

The most Met Gala-like beauty look of the week goes to Anya Taylor-Joy’s sunburst Paco Rabanne headdress that she wore on for the Australian premiere of her new movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Meanwhile, other celebs have tried (slightly) more subtle ways to grab attention on the red carpet. We’re loving Delilah Belle’s near-white platinum hair and brows and Doja Cat’s glimmering iridescent eye makeup..

Read on for more of the best celebrity hair and makeup looks that we can’t stop thinking about this week.

Sydney Sweeney’s Flipped-Out Bob

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has been loving trying out all the ways to wear her springtime bob, but this style with the flipped-up ends is particularly fun and flirty.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Pin Cushion Headdress

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Going for full method dressing at the Australian premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya-Taylor Joy wore an arrow-covered headpiece and mini dress that could double as defensive armor.

Lily-Rose Depp’s Wind-Swept Waves

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With laid-back makeup and casual waves at the Chanel Cruise 2024 show Lily-Rose Depp looks so effortlessly cool.

Nathalie Emmanuel’s Richer Red

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel also attended the Chanel Cruise show sporting her curly pixie cut newly dyed a beautiful shade of dark auburn.

Anne Hathaway’s Bouncy Pony

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She may be bringing back the Andy Sachs bangs, but Anne Hathaway shows off her own movie star style wearing her hair in a glamorous and voluminous high ponytail at the New York premiere of her new movie, The Idea Of You.

Marissa Abela’s Half-Up Style

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marisa Abela will be trying out Amy Winehouse’s epic beehive hairstyle for the upcoming Back to Black biopic, but we also think her long and loose half-up hairstyle has its own rock star vibe.

Delilah Belle’s White Hot Pixie Cut

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Blonder than she’s ever been before, Delilah Belle arrived at the Annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles with her hair bleached stark platinum with matching barely-there brows.

Doja Cat’s Iridescent Eyes

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Doja Cat isn’t one to shy away from a bold and unusual makeup moment, but this shimmery ivory eyeshadow and brow highlight look proves she looks equally incredible in a more subtle makeup look.