After last year’s frightful holiday that mostly involved everyone celebrating at home, Halloween 2021 is already off to an early start among our favorite celebrities. We’ve seen a few famous faces share their full-fledged “Spooky Szn” looks on social media more than a week before October 31, which could serve as inspiration for those still looking for some last-minute Halloween costume ideas.

So far, some celebs went for sinister looks, like Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as Pinhead from Hellraiser, while others opted for more fantastical ensembles. To celebrate her 26th birthday, Doja Cat got in on the Halloween spirit and threw a costume-themed party dressed up as Princess Kida from Atlantis. Her famous friends, including Billie Eilish, Winnie Harlow, and Rickey Thompson, got in on the sea-inspired festivities, as well.

Of course, Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a few couple-style costumes, and newly engaged pop-punk couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kickstarted the scary holiday dressed up as none other than the ill-fated lovers Sid and Nancy.

Just because these celebrities got dressed up ahead of Halloween weekend, doesn’t mean that their festivities are anywhere close to being over. Ahead, check out what our favorite celebrities’ costumes are from Halloween 2021 so far, and visit this post again over the next week to see who else makes the list.

Megan The Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion started off #Hottieween dressed up as Pinhead from the 1987 cult horror film Hellraiser. The rapper wore a leather dominatrix cutout suit and a braless corset, paired with thigh-high boots, leather gloves, and lots of chains. She swapped out her usual bronzed glow for a skullcap with spikes sticking out of it, white body paint, and a smoky makeup look.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as punk rocker Sid Vicious and then-girlfriend Nancy Spungen for the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The duo both complemented each other in all-black outfits, which included a sheer mesh top, leather pieces, and studded belts. The #Kravis couple then tied the look together with handcuffs from Enfants Riches Déprimés, although we’re not sure if they know exactly how this story ends...

Hayley Kiyoko

This Halloween is bound to be packed with back-to-back costumes from the hit Netflix show Squid Game, but Hayley Kiyoko was quick to jump on the trend first by transforming into none other than #067 Kang Sae-Byeok, played by top model and breakout star Jung Ho-Yeon. Kiyoko wore the infamous green jumpsuit with the character’s signature flushed makeup look.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat celebrated Halloween early for her costume-themed 26th birthday as Princess Kida from the 2001 Disney film Atlantis: The Lost Empire. The Planet Her singer wore a two-piece periwinkle set with strappy brown heels, paired with a green amulet and a gold bangle. She completed her ensemble with a platinum blonde wig and Princess Kida’s bladed spear.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow dressed up as a Siren in a dazzling wrap-around teal-and-brown ensemble, embellished with seas shells and crystals. She paired her under-the-sea look with gold strappy pumps and emerald green jewelry pieces.

Rickey Thompson

Rickey Thompson made the underwater seas look a lot more glamorous. The actor and social media star dressed up as a fish by imitating scales with a pink distressed mesh look, paired with velvet platform boots. He completed his aquatic outfit with a pearl clutch and a matching Chanel pearl necklace.

Billie Eilish

Backgrid/GIO/Roger

Billie Eilish made her way to Doja Cat’s birthday bash by opting for a crustacean-inspired red lobster costume, paired with high-top Nike sneakers.

Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun dressed up as skeletons at the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Machine Gun Kelly

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly was seen performing on stage at NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors in a skeleton jumpsuit and a horned face mask.

Check back here again for more celebrity costumes from Halloween 2021.