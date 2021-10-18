10 Last-Minute & Not-So-Lazy Halloween Costumes Ideas

Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re anything like me, you probably haven’t even begun to think about what to dress up as this year. Luckily, there’s plenty of easy ways to create a last-minute Halloween costume that still seem like you put in plenty of effort and thought into it. From Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala look (an all-black outfit: easy!) to channeling the internet’s favorite angelcore aesthetic (dress, wings, done!), some of these celebratory outfits could even already be in your closet, which means you’ll just need a quick shopping trip (or online add-to-cart) to finish your look just in time for your (maybe also last-minute) Halloween plans this weekend.

If you’re scrambling to search for some Halloween costumes that don’t involve the players from Squid Game or these very popular Y2K-inspired looks, don’t worry. We compiled 10 last-minute Halloween costume ideas that are still very telling of the times, including Gossip Girl 2.0, Lady Gaga in House Of Gucci, Harley Quinn of The Suicide Squad, and many more, ahead.

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 1: Gossip Girl 2.0

The great thing about being a student at Constance Billard is that your school uniform isn’t exactly a uniform. Dress up as one of Manhattan’s most elite students from the hit TV show Gossip Girl reboot with most of the items are probably already in your closet. You can throw on a white button-up with your favorite chunky sweater, and finish your look with a mini skirt, tights, and a pair of Mary Janes. Don’t forget to add a bow brooch as a final preppy touch.

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 2: Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci

Although the movie has yet to be released, Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci is one of the most sought-after costumes this year. Although we can’t afford all of the glitz and glam of Gaga’s actual Gucci outfits, you can still dress up as her character by opting for a red short-sleeve midi dress and red pumps. Complete your glamorous ensemble with a fur coat (you can find one at a thrift store, as well), black round sunglasses, and the ultimate statement jewelry pieces.

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 3: Savage X Fenty Model

Dressing up as a Savage X Fenty model has never been easier, as all of the looks from the latest show are now available on the official Savage X Fenty website. Lucky for you, your options are limitless, including lace lingerie sets, corset tops, and even comfy yet fashionable pajama sets. This Halloween, we chose pieces inspired by supermodel Behati Prinsloo’s scene from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, like a star-embellished catsuit, a sparkly halter top and garter belt, and a metallic pleated two-piece set.

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 4: Astrology Enthusiast

In the past few decades, the rise of astrology and horoscopes have reached its peak in today’s culture, and nowadays, it’s common to base people’s character off of their zodiac sign. Whether you’re a horoscope fanatic or simply looking to poke fun at the endless zodiac memes on Instagram, you can opt for flared, boho-inspired pants with a simple crop top. Accessorizing is key to this look, so grab a set of tarot cards, some crystals, and even rep your zodiac sign this Halloween with a necklace.

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 5: Harley Quinn of The Suicide Squad

Harley Quinn of The Suicide Squad series has been a fan-favorite costume for years, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. You can dress up as the infamous supervillain by wearing a red tulle dress with black combat boots and, of course, you can’t forget her signature two-toned wig.

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 6: Angelcore Aesthetic

Halloween doesn’t always have to be so spooky. If you’re looking to stay away from gore and horror, you can channel your inner angelcore aesthetic by dressing up like a cherub. All you have to do is wear a fluffy tulle dress, pair it with angel wings and a halo, and you’re set!

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 7: Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala appearance still remains one of the most talked-about looks of the year, whether you love it or hate it. Maybe we can’t buy the custom Balenciaga outfit ourselves, but it’s not impossible to recreate at home. The key to Kim K’s Met Gala outfit is wearing a full black bodysuit (or you can opt for a mask and leggings instead), along with a black tunic with thigh-high boots and finish your look with a detachable skirt.

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 8: 2010s Tumblr Aesthetic

There’s nothing like the sweet feeling of nostalgia and if you’re looking for something other than Y2K-inspired costumes, you can dress up in a 2014 Tumblr-inspired outfit. While the internet’s peak era of grunge, band tees, and American Apparel was nearly a decade ago, people are already reminiscing about the good old days of being online. You can wear a tennis skirt and an oversized band tee, paired with fishnets and combat boots. Dust off your Arctic Monkeys AM vinyl record for the final touches.

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 9: #Selfcare Queen

The #selfcare movement is one of those things that seem to have always been around, but there’s an almost uncanny emphasis on romanticizing leisure and overpriced wellness products. Channel your inner “girl boss” vibe by opting for your favorite robe and slippers. You can also go chic like Zoë Kravitz by adding a smiley mug, smudged red lipstick, and black sunglasses. Another option is to go for under-eye patches and a towel to achieve the ultimate self-care aura.

Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea No. 10: Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Halloween Look

If you’re really looking for a quick, last-minute costume, Megan Thee Stallion is your best inspiration. Go simple by opting for your favorite black long sleeve top and leggings or jeans. Then, complete your outfit with your favorite blingy accessories and a carved-out pumpkin (if you dare). If wearing an actual pumpkin isn’t your thing, you can easily pick up a plush pumpkin mask at your nearest costume shop or Amazon.