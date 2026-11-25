Happy Thanksgiving, fashion lovers. Americans are getting ready for a long weekend, but the rest of the world is spinning madly on towards the end of the year. Harry Styles made it to Australia, where he has several shows left of his Together, Together tour; Christmas songs are (regrettably) climbing back into the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 charts; year-end lists are coming in hot (we’ll have ours soon, fear not); and Black Friday sales are still going. If you’re in need of a hit of fashion dopamine before slamming your laptop shut and Brick-ing your phone, keep reading.

It’s a holiday weekend, which means enjoying time with your family and prompty escaping to your bed to binge a show once you’ve had enough post-dessert talk. If you’ve already streamed The Body, we suggest Blade Runner 2099, a post-apocalyptic miniseries serving as a sequel to the two Blade Runner movies and starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. Schafer has hit the press-tour cycle with archival and new looks that are, to put it bluntly, the best outfits we’ve seen all year. Schafer and stylist Dara go beyond reference and channel the dark, cyberpunk energy of the Blade Runner world without falling into pastiche. The outfits work with the hair, which works with the makeup, and seeing as Schafer started her career as a runway model, she knows exactly how to pose to get the most juice out of the look.

The best part of all? We never knew which was she was going to go with the fashion. One minute, she was punk, the next, she was coolly minimal, and the next she was hyper-futuristic. Highlights include indie New York designer Nihl’s neon-yellow sequined hoodie-tank-top and scrappy skirt; a crispy, loose Celine tuxedo pant and strapless top with a train in the most sublime silk-duchess satin; a custom brown leather Prada bodysuit and faux-fur coat; a rigid steel-gray Colleen Allen skirt suit; a teal, white, and green Prada bra top and skirt inspired by the Spring 2027 collection paired with a Fall 2002 runway trench; and a Spring 2027 Lii dress paired with archival Prada heels. We have no notes, which is a rarity in this packed fall press-tour schedule.

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Madhappy and Free City are back for a third link-up, this time with graphics honoring the cities Madhappy’s flagship stores are in (New York, Aspen, Malibu, and Los Angeles). If you’re struggling to think of a gift for your discerning Gen-Z cousin, this is the ticket. The range of classically soft and greige hoodies and sweats drops on Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET on madhappy.com.

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Another collaboration worth setting an alarm for is MCM’s 50th-anniversary celebration with Luar. Raul Lopez took inspiration from six archival MCM bags to whip up the Anima Drawstring bag, which features several pockets, zip closures, a top handle, and bougie brass detailing. It comes in three sizes — large, medium, and mini — and an array of materials; our favorites are the croc-embossed mini and the tan suede. The collection officially drops on Dec. 1, but you can preorder right now on mcmworldwide.com.

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Rick Owens and Moncler are a pair not to be reckoned with. They have collaborated several times, and for Fall/Winter 2026, the expression of their creative minds is simpler than ever. If you want drama, there’s the metallic smooth puffer with and exaggerated scarf collar, and the classic black puffer adds proportion and just the right amount of extravagance. The campaign is also a casual flex, starring downtown legend Joe Dallesandro with the only accessory needed: his hair. Shop the collection (which does include covetable hats and gloves) on moncler.com.

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It’s holiday-window season, and Fifth Avenue is aglow with the dazzling designs meant to lure you in and get you shopping. Bergdorf Goodman went all-white with its displays this year, inviting a simplicity that does not exclude luxury.

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Saks Fifth Avenue is thinking pink, and its windows feature playful, fairytale-like installations like the massive feathered heels that are begging you to go try on a pair while you get your holiday shopping done.