Kim Kardashian Stars In The Latest Balenciaga Campaign

They say that couples that go together, stay together, and even following reports of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ongoing divorce battle, it seems that the duo can at least agree on one thing: Balenciaga.

Ringing in the new month on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Balenciaga released the second installment of its ongoing campaign, featuring none other than Kim Kardashian herself. It comes as no surprise that the Skims mogul is finally the face of the French fashion house, as she’s been recently seen in head-to-toe Balenciaga over the past year alone — I mean, who can forget her all-black Met Gala look from last year?

For the new campaign, shot by Stef Mitchell, Kim is seen in the comfort of her own Calabasas home wearing Balenciaga’s signature silhouettes, including a black catsuit paired with fitted sock boots, a neon “La Cagole” shoulder bag (the brand’s new take on its iconic “City” bag), and silver jewelry pieces. In another photo, the former reality TV star dons a black overcoat with matching black boots, sunglasses, and a white “Hourglass” handbag. She’s also joined by Justin Bieber in his favorite Los Angeles studio, who’s no stranger to starring in his own Balenciaga campaign, and French actress Isabelle Huppert in her Parisian abode.

When it comes to partnerships, it appears that creative director Demna is a fan of the Kardashian-West household, as he recently announced Balenciaga’s partnership with Yeezy Gap back in January. Aside from her own projects, this campaign marks Kim’s first high fashion campaign since 2014, when she and Kanye West were featured for Balmain’s Spring 2015 collection. (In 2018, she also starred alongside her sisters for a Calvin Klein campaign.) Though Kardashian and West are no more (as of now), we can only imagine what’s to come from the two and Balenciaga in the near future.

Check out the official Balenciaga campaign, starring Kim Kardashian, in more detail, below.

Courtesy of Balenciaga/Stef Mitchell

Courtesy of Balenciaga/Stef Mitchell

Courtesy of Balenciaga/Stef Mitchell

Courtesy of Balenciaga/Stef Mitchell

Courtesy of Balenciaga/Stef Mitchell

Courtesy of Balenciaga/Stef Mitchell